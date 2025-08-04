New Xbox Series X/S Free Download Will Thrill Longtime Xbox Fans

All Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S owners have today been given a new free download from Microsoft, and it’s one that should make longtime Xbox fans quite happy. From time to time, Microsoft pushes out silent updates to Xbox consoles that bring new features to the platform. While these aren’t considered major console updates by any means, they do include freebies that weren’t on the platform before. As of today, another patch of this type has gone live, and it’s one of the best that Xbox has released in quite some time.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The free Xbox download in question that users have obtained is that of a new Dynamic Background. This theme is specifically meant to celebrate the video game studio Rare and its many titles that have been released over the 40 years that Rare has been in business. The art features numerous characters that stem from games like Banjo-Kazooie, Perfect Dark, Battletoads, Jet Force Gemini, Sea of Thieves, Viva Pinata, Kameo: Elements of Power, and Conker’s Bad Fur Day, to name a few. Given that most of these games are ones that appeared on older Xbox consoles or other platforms like the Nintendo 64, this is a freebie that older fans will surely appreciate most.

You can get a look at the artwork of this new Xbox Dynamic Background in the post from Rare below:

40 years of @RareLtd.



From devoted Rare gamers to single-series stalwarts, we want to show our appreciation for anyone who's visited even just one of our worlds. For keeping an assorted ragtag of creatives working magic in the Midlands, only two words will do: THANK YOU 💙💛 pic.twitter.com/Z33HzSFBH9 — Rare Ltd. (@RareLtd) August 4, 2025

If you want to equip this new Dynamic Background to your own Xbox dashboard, it’s relatively easy to do. All that you must do is head to the Settings section of your Xbox console and find the “Personalization” menu. Once in this tab, you should see a “My Background” selection, which is where Dynamic Backgrounds are stored. This new Rare art should then be found here and can then be set as the default background for your Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S.

While it’s not known when we’ll get another free Dynamic Background like this one, if history has shown us anything, it’s that Xbox likes to push these freebies out in proximity to anniversaries. Earlier this year, a similar dashboard was made available as a way of celebrating 50 years of Microsoft. As such, when another major milestone tied to Xbox rolls around, there’s a good chance that a new Dynamic Background could arrive for the occasion.