Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One Users Get Unexpected New Freebies From Microsoft

Microsoft has released a handful of new freebies for all Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One console users. While Xbox fans are already treated to quite a few “free” games as it is by way of Xbox Game Pass, from time to time, Microsoft will hand out additional digital goods that are available for nothing whatsoever. Now, that trend has continued once again, this time, as a way of celebrating the anniversary of Microsoft as a company.

In a post on the official Xbox website, it was unveiled that new freebies are rolling out to Xbox users as a way of celebrating the 50th anniversary of Microsoft. The biggest free item that is available for this celebration is a Dynamic Background that is available on Xbox consoles. This background features a number of iconic Microsoft-owned characters from franchises like Halo, Call of Duty, DOOM, Gears of War, The Elder Scrolls, Fallout, Diablo, Overwatch, and World of Warcraft all surrounding the number “50” to celebrate the founding of Microsoft on April 4, 1975. This background has been pushed out to all users and can be found now in the settings menu of Xbox consoles now.

You can get a look at this unique background for yourself here:

Beyond this theme, Microsoft has also pushed out three new icons that can be used for Gamerpics on Xbox. These icons feature the original Windows cursor, a floppy disc with eyes, and none other than the iconic Clippy from Microsoft Word. Beyond this, those who are part of the Xbox Insider Program can also claim a free 50th anniversary badge that is accessible within the Xbox Insider Hub app.

Last but not least, Microsoft is also giving away a theme for Windows devices that is based on the original version of Solitaire that is synonymous with older PCs. This freebie is not for those on Xbox consoles, but is instead for computers and other Microsoft hardware. It’s up for grabs on the Microsoft Store and can be found in the “themes” section of the marketplace.

While none of these free giveaways are going to drastically change the experience that Xbox users have across Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One, it’s still cool to see Microsoft honoring its past in this manner by doling out these items for nothing. Even if you aren’t interested in equipping any of these accessories to your own Xbox profile, it’s hard to turn down anything like this if it’s free.