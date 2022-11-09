2023 Xbox Exclusive Potentially Getting Pre-Release Demo

It looks like an upcoming Xbox exclusive that will come to Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC platforms in 2023 could be getting a pre-release demo. As a whole, 2022 has been a pretty weak year for Xbox overall, with very few first-party games having come about from Xbox. And while it looks like Xbox's lineup should be improving quite a bit next year, it seems like a beta for one big title could be arriving a bit sooner.

Spotted by Reddit recently, a new EULA was found on Steam that indicated the game Redfall could get a beta of some sort in the future. Published by Bethesda, Redfall is a new co-op shooter from the creators of Prey, Dishonored, and Deathloop that is poised to launch in 2023. And while there's no guarantee that this EULA is tied to Redfall, the Steam ID in mention is tied to the game's page on the Valve platform.

In short, it wouldn't be much of a surprise at all for Redfall to get a beta prior to its official launch. Since the Arkane-developed title is going to lean heavily on co-op multiplayer, the project might need to run through a bit of testing before it reaches a mass audience. Only time will tell if this leak will prove to be accurate, but perhaps we'll hear more directly from Arkane on this front in the coming weeks or months.

For now, Redfall doesn't have a launch date of any sort, but it's set to come to Xbox Series X and PC in the first half of 2023. When we have more information about the game's release, we'll be sure to let you know here on ComicBook.com.

