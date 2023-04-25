Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Includes a "Slow Mode" and More Accessibility Options

The accessibility options for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor have been detailed and they're quite extensive. Video games are one of the most popular forms of entertainment today thanks to the fact they're on so many devices from phones to consoles to computers, with various services even allowing people to play the hottest games on their mobile devices via cloud streaming. However, there are some who struggle to play these great games due to disabilities or other limiting factors. However, the industry has recognized this and gone to great lengths to make sure everyone can feel included in some way. This has been seen through things like special controllers and even super extensive accessibility options in the games themselves.

In a blog post, EA ran down the accessibility options present in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor. Players will be able to remap controls, customize visuals such as FOV, camera shake, and more, and select various difficulty options that can be changed at any time outside of combat in the game. There's also a "slow mode" option which allows players to toggle a slowed down version of gameplay at will to allow for more generous reaction times for platforming and combat.

"The Slow Mode has been a particularly exciting feature to work on because of its versatility," Lundqvist explains. "It primarily started out as a feature that we thought would be helpful in combat, but quickly realized that it could be beneficial for anything that had a timing component. It opens up some of our platforming to be more accessible, allows for different reaction times and helps make the game generally more accessible to a larger audience."

More accessibility options such as menu narration and a high contrast mode will be coming in post-launch updates. Respawn Entertainment also noted that it has worked to design the game in a way that makes it organically more accessible, even without the various options in the menus.

"The game offers accessibility not just through options, but also by conscious design choices," said Morgan Baker, EA's Program Lead for Game Accessibility For example, artists were mindful of their color palette for certain experiences, and key elements within the map are dual-coded to visually convey the same information in several ways."

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor will release on April 28th for Xbox Series X|S, PS5, and PC. Are you looking forward to the game? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.