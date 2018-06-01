XCOM 2 Mod Brings Metal Gear Solid Into the Game

XCOM 2 is a game I recently got back into and every time I make that step, I can’t remember why I stopped playing to being with. This strategy game is addictive in all of the best ways as players must fight in a world ruled by aliens, the last line of defense before total annihilation. The vanilla game is amazing but mods … mods add that extra little omff.
With Hideo Kojima no longer attached to the iconic Metal Gear Solid franchise, many of us are lamenting what could have been. Luckily, modder ∑3245 is here as a small light in that dark, dark tunnel.
In the Steam Workshop, this user added a ton of new skin packs to the world of XCOM 2 so that players can harness their inner Snake. Though they don’t come with a handy dandy box, many of this creator’s additions to the game are a fun way to blend the two franchises effortlessly. From gun backs, to a mod to look like The Boss herself, there’s pretty much nothing off the table regarding what can be added into the sci-fi adventure. The sneaking suits, seen here, are my personal favourite but there are loads of options to choose from.
To check out everything this creator has in store, check out their official Workshop page right here! For more about the game itself (the one that you should definitely be playing):
- XCOM ON THE RUN: Take command of the Avenger, an alien supply craft converted to XCOM’s mobile headquarters. New open-ended gameplay lets you decide where to guide your strike team, how to grow popular support, and when to combat enemy counter-operations.
- RECRUIT RESISTANCE FIGHTERS: Five soldier classes, each with its own skill tree, let you create specific soldiers for your tactical plan.
- TACTICAL GUERRILLA COMBAT: New gameplay systems offer more tactical flexibility in combat. Use concealment to ambush enemy patrols. Loot enemies for precious gear and artifacts. Rescue VIPs and save fallen comrades by carrying them to the extraction point.
- A NEW BREED OF ENEMY: A diverse cast of enemies from powerful new alien species to the ADVENT, enforcers of the alien regime, offer a distinct tactical challenge.
- RESEARCH, DEVELOP AND UPGRADE: Configure and build rooms on the Avenger to give XCOM new capabilities on the battlefield. Use your Scientists and Engineers to research, develop and upgrade weapons and armor to fit your preferred tactics.
- EACH MISSION IS A UNIQUE CHALLENGE: Go on missions around the world, from wildlands to the heart of the alien-controlled megacities, to the depths of alien installations. There are virtually infinite combinations of maps, missions and goals.
- CREATE CUSTOM MODS: Community-focused tools allow you to create your own campaign, tactical gameplay, aliens, classes, strategy game features, and share within the Steam Workshop.
- ENGAGE IN HEAD-TO-HEAD MULTIPLAYER: Mix-and-match squads of humans and aliens and battle head-to-head on randomly-generated maps.