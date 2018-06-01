XCOM 2 Mod Brings Metal Gear Solid Into the Game

XCOM 2 is a game I recently got back into and every time I make that step, I can’t remember why I stopped playing to being with. This strategy game is addictive in all of the best ways as players must fight in a world ruled by aliens, the last line of defense before total annihilation. The vanilla game is amazing but mods … mods add that extra little omff.

With Hideo Kojima no longer attached to the iconic Metal Gear Solid franchise, many of us are lamenting what could have been. Luckily, modder ∑3245 is here as a small light in that dark, dark tunnel.

Videos by ComicBook.com

In the Steam Workshop, this user added a ton of new skin packs to the world of XCOM 2 so that players can harness their inner Snake. Though they don’t come with a handy dandy box, many of this creator’s additions to the game are a fun way to blend the two franchises effortlessly. From gun backs, to a mod to look like The Boss herself, there’s pretty much nothing off the table regarding what can be added into the sci-fi adventure. The sneaking suits, seen here, are my personal favourite but there are loads of options to choose from.

To check out everything this creator has in store, check out their official Workshop page right here! For more about the game itself (the one that you should definitely be playing):