Xenoblade Chronicles 2 New Sunset/Night Screens Shots

December can’t get here fast enough for fans eagerly awaiting Xenoblade Chronicles 2 on the Nintendo Switch. The studio behind the upcoming title understands, though that doesn’t mean they aren’t going to play a little bit. Each look we have into the next phase in the Xenoblade series is small – just enough to make fans excited without giving too much away. Such is the case with the latest little teasers, three new images; two showcasing different lighting and one showing off the blade Guura.

It’s interesting to see Guura up close and personal – the clothing and her overall aesthetic fits in well with the lighting environments shown off. We also see another rare blade, this one new: Tokiha. A feminine blade instantly recognizable with her three-bladed spear. For those that are fans of Code Geass, her design might feel a bit familiar; Takahiro Kimura did character designs for both.

For those that aren’t all caught up on what Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is bringing to the Nintendo Switch:

“As the giant beasts march toward death, the last hope is a scavenger named Rex—and Pyra, a living weapon known as a Blade. Can you find the fabled paradise she calls home? Command a group of Blades and lead them to countless strategic victories before the world ends.

Each Titan hosts its own distinct cultures, wildlife, and diverse regions to explore. Search the vast open areas and labyrinthine corridors for treasure, secret paths, and creatures to battle and index.

During these escapades you’ll get to know a large cast of eclectic characters, including the weaponized life forms known as Blades. Gather these allies, bond with them to increase their power, and utilize their special ARTS to devastate enemies. But to save the world of Alrest, you must first demystify its cloudy past.”

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will be available exclusively on the Nintendo Switch December 1st.