xQc Goes Beserk on Donator While Streaming Red Dead Redemption 2

While Dr Disrespect is perhaps most infamous for his heated rants, tirades, and verbal abuse towards viewers who troll him, fellow Twitch streamer Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel is known to pop off on occasion, which is exactly what he did on a donator while playing Rockstar Games’ Red Dead Redemption 2. More specifically, xQc didn’t hold back on a viewer, who took the time to donate to the streamer, just to troll Lengyel about a decision he made during the critically-acclaimed and best-selling open-world western.

During a recent stream, xQc was playing the end of the long western, and was talking on stream and to his viewers about the game’s ending, which apparently everyone wasn’t in agreement about in the chat. Coming off this, one viewer decided to donate to the streamer with a demeaning and trolling message that mocked the streamer’s intelligence and values.

“Oh, I played the game and I clicked on one of two options, and therefore, I should be killed in real life?” yelled xQc yelled as he shook his computer monitor in rage. “And, I have no values or virtues? This is why nobody plays your f*****g game or f*****g stories. This is why we don’t play those here. F**k, man. So f*****g stupid man. This chats zero IQ, I’m so f*****g triggered.”

As you can see towards the end of the video, this wasn’t the end of the struggle between the streamer and his chat determined to whiten the hair of Lengyel. Yet again, it’s well-known that xQc’s chat sometimes purposefully antagonizes him in order to get a reaction. If that was the angle here, it worked. If that wasn’t the angle, well then you see just the type of nonsense streamers have to deal with on a regular basis.

