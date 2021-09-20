xQc Reveals His One Big Problem With Call of Duty: Vanguard

Like many other video game fans around the globe, Twitch star Felix “xQc” Lengyel has been playing Call of Duty: Vanguard in recent days while the upcoming first-person shooter is still available in its open beta phase. Unfortunately, xQc has found himself feeling a bit mixed on the latest installment in the franchise. This is primarily because the former professional Overwatch player believes that there is one big problem with the game in its current form.

According to xQc, the TTK (time to kill) in Call of Duty: Vanguard is far too long. If you’re unfamiliar with what this means, basically, xQc is saying that the number of bullets that you need to put into enemy players in order to take them down is far too high. As such, this had led to players feeling too “tanky”, at least in the opinion of xQc. “Compared to other Call of Duty games, people are so f**king tanky. It’s so busted. The TTK is dogs**t,” xQc expressed in a recent stream on Twitch.

Speaking more to how this will impact the meta of Call of Duty: Vanguard, xQc said that this high TTK is going to lead to players simply carrying around larger magazines so that they can fire away nonstop. “They’re going to be just [holding] left-click the whole time. Just hold down the f**king trigger, man,” he proceeded to say. “It fosters inaccurate and stupid gameplay.”

Even though xQc doesn’t seem to be a fan of Call of Duty: Vanguard at this point in time, there’s definitely a chance that the developers at Sledgehammer Games listen to feedback like this before the game fully launches on November 5, 2021. After all, this is the point of the open beta in the first place. Hopefully, the final game is one that is much more to xQc’s liking.

Have you played the Call of Duty: Vanguard open beta for yourself yet? And if so, do you agree with xQc’s early thoughts on the game? Let me know either down in the comments or shoot me a message on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

