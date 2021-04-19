xQc Is Planning His Own Twitch Subathon to Break Ludwig's Subscriber Record

✖

Twitch streamer Ludwig Ahgren made history last week when he broke the all-time record on the platform for subscribers had at a single time. Ludwig's achievement was one that came off the back of a 31-day "subathon" in which he continued to encourage his viewers to subscribe to his channel. Now, mere days after the event wrapped up, Twitch's most-viewed streamer has said that he's going to look to break the record next.

In a recent stream, Felix "xQc" Lengyel has said that he's planning his own subathon to break the new record that is held by Ludwig. Even though the mark that Ludwig set only a week ago was quite high, xQc believes that he could break that number with relative ease. Considering how many viewers xQc has, it's also hard to doubt that he could accomplish this feat if he really wanted to.

xQc went on to say, however, that he's not planning to hold this subathon any time soon. The streamer wants to wait for a little more than a month for the Amazon Prime subscriptions, which many users get for free each month, to become available once again. Essentially, xQc believes that many people with free subscriptions each month may have used their subs during Ludwig's recent subathon, and as such, he wants to ensure that they'll time out first before he starts his own drive.

And to attempt to rub things in just a bit more, xQc is also going to handicap himself a bit. While Ludwig increased the length of his stream by ten seconds for every new subscriber he gained during his own subathon, xQc says he'll increase his own time by one second less. Clearly, xQc is trying to remind everyone that he's the most popular streamer on Twitch right now for a reason.

Whether or not xQc ends up holding this subathon remains to be seen as he hasn't announced any exact plans for it yet. But if it does transpire later this year, it will be interesting to see how his own experience ends up stacking up compared to the one that Ludwig had.

Do you think xQc could break the subscriber record on Twitch if he held his own subathon? Or would you prefer to see Ludwig remaining as the record holder for now? Let me know either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.

