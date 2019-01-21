‘Yakuza Kiwami’ Set For Debut On Steam/PC Next Month

Although a lot of Yakuza fans these days are invested in the newest chapter of the series, Yakuza 6, there are still many that prefer to jump back into the older chapters in the series, thanks to the Yakuza Kiwami releases. And soon, the one that started it all will be arriving on PC.

The game’s official Steam page has launched, and although its release date isn’t listed, Sega has indicated that the game is set to arrive on February 19. That means you won’t be waiting long to experience its goodness, right down to the fights and street life.

Here’s the full description for the game, taken right from the page:

“Kiwami” means extreme.

1995, Kamurocho… Kazuma Kiryu, the Dragon of Dojima, takes the fall for the murder of a crime boss to protect his sworn brother, Akira Nishikiyama, and his childhood friend, Yumi.

2005… Akira Nishikiyama has become a changed man. Yumi is nowhere to be found. Ten billion yen has gone missing from the Tojo Clan’s coffers, putting the organization on the brink of civil war. And Kazuma Kiryu is released from prison to a world he no longer recognizes.

With enhanced gameplay, an expanded cinematic story, the return of the battle styles from Yakuza 0, more nightlife spots, and re-recorded audio by the series cast, Yakuza: Kiwami is the ultimate and most “extreme” version of the original vision of the series, now optimized for PC with 4K resolutions, uncapped frame rates, customisable controls and ultra-widescreen support.

There’s no price point on the game just yet, but the PlayStation 4 version is currently priced at $19.99, so there’s a good chance the Steam version could be around that same price. We’ll see what Sega gets finalized in the weeks ahead.

If you’re a die-hard Yakuza fan, or you just want to see where the series builds up its impeccable energy, Kiwami is a great title to jump into.

