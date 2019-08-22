Sega Announces Multiple Yakuza Remasters for PS4, Yakuza 3 Available Today

Today, during Gamescom in Germany, Sega announced The Yakuza Remastered Collection, an umbrella for a trio of remasters it’s working on for PS4: Yakuza 3, Yakuza 4, and Yakuza 5. The former is actually available today, meanwhile the latter two will arrive on October 29 and February 11, 2020, respectively. All will be remasters of the classic games, and all will only be available on PS4, at least for now. Meanwhile, a “very limited run” retail release dubbed The Yakuza Remastered Colelction: Day One Edition, which will includes all three games across two discs, will be released alongside the last game on February 11, 2020.

“The Yakuza Remastered Collection is far from a typical console generation port. In addition to graphical and performance upgrades (720p –> 1080p at 30fps –> 60fps), all three games have gone through a rigorous re-localization process,” said Sega in a press release. “The English scripts for each game have been reviewed, revised, and even rewritten in some cases, and content previously cut from the western releases of Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 have been re-added in The Yakuza Remastered Collection.”

Sega continues:

“In Yakuza 3, this means the Mahjong, Shogi, Massage Parlor, and ever-popular Cabaret minigames, as well as a collection of Substories cut from the original release, are now available in the West for the first time! Several quality-of-life changes have also been added for each release in the collection, including a Substory tracker on the map and the ability to toggle between English and Japanese written lyrics during Karaoke.”

The collection costs $60, and unfortunately the games aren’t being released piece-meal. In other words, you have to buy all three to play even one.

As you will know, with this collection, all of the chapters of Kiryu’s story will now be available on PS4, from Yakuza 0 to Yakuza 6: The Song of Life. As you will know, this is something fans have been asking for a very long time, so it’s good to see Sega finally complete the process.

But wait, there;s more. A digital bundle, dubbed The Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle, which includes Yakuza 0, Yakuza: Kiwami, and Yakuza: Kiwami 2. This is available right now on PS4, via the PlayStation Store, for $50.