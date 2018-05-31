Adorably Horrific ‘Yomawari’ Collection Coming to Nintendo Switch, Limited Edition

NIS America has officially confirmed that Yamawari: The Long Night Collection is officially coming to the Nintendo Switch, bringing all of the adorably horrific tales to the hybrid console in one convenient collection.

The new collectin will be coming out later this year, bringing with it Yomawari: Night Alone and Yomawari: Midnight Shadows. There’s even a Limited Edition that comes with the following:

Yomawari: The Long Night Collection for Nintendo Switch™ (includes Official Art Book)

Lost Girls Pin Set

“Company” Double-sided Poster

Collector’s Box

According to the video’s official description:

“Yomawari: The Long Night Collection combines two hair-raising titles about the horrors of what lurks in the corners of our conscious. Take control of the young protagonists as they navigate a quiet neighborhood that is both familiar and yet unsettling, trapped in a night that refuses to end. And now, on the Nintendo Switch, you can experience these twisted tales on the big screen or anywhere you travel. But don’t forget, the dark is no place to be alone…”

Two Terrifying Tales ‐ Experience the spooky stories of Yomawari: Night Alone and Yomawari: Midnight Shadows in this creepy collection!

‐ Experience the spooky stories of Yomawari: Night Alone and Yomawari: Midnight Shadows in this creepy collection! Unlock The Mystery ‐ Search for hidden items, add them to your collection, and use them to interact with spirits or to unlock new story events.

‐ Search for hidden items, add them to your collection, and use them to interact with spirits or to unlock new story events. Spiritual Interaction ‐ In each chapter of the game, you will encounter spiritual creatures inspired by Japanese urban legends who lurk in the shadows – but are they harmless, purely evil, or simply misunderstood?

‐ In each chapter of the game, you will encounter spiritual creatures inspired by Japanese urban legends who lurk in the shadows – but are they harmless, purely evil, or simply misunderstood? Stealth Action ‐ Avoid evil spirits by tip-toeing or sprinting away, taking cover in a bush, or by using items to distract them. But be careful – some evil spirits may surprise you with their considerable speed.

The collection will be coming to to the US on October 30th, to EU on the 26th, and to the ANZ area later on November 2nd. Pre-orders are also live now for those looking to get their hands on both titles for the latest console from the Big N.