Yooka-Laylee Developer Teases New Game Reveal Coming Soon

✖

Playtonic Games, the studio behind Yooka-Laylee and its spin-off Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, seems like it is preparing to soon reveal its project. While details are still scarce, the developer let fans know today that it won’t be much longer until it unveils what it has been working on recently.

The information was shared via Twitter where Playtonic said that an announcement of some sort is coming in the near future. “We know you're all wondering what we have cooking, and although we can't say just yet, something will be revealed soon,” Playtonic said in the tweet. “Thank you for being patient with us.”

We'd like to give our community, our friends, a giant hug 💚💜 We know you're all wondering what we have cooking, and although we can't say just yet, something will be revealed SOON. Thank you for being patient with us 🙂 — Playtonic (@PlaytonicGames) February 8, 2021

At this point in time, it’s hard to gauge what Playtonic could be working on next. The studio was founded in 2014 by former team members from Rare to create Yooka-Laylee, a throwback platformer in the same style as Banjo-Kazooie. The original game released in 2017 and was followed by Impossible Lair in 2019, which played more like a 2D platformer in the same vein as the Donkey Kong Country series. Since then, the studio has been laying low and hasn’t given much indication of what could be next.

Given that Playtonic was created with the intent of making games in the style of Rare's past projects, it's likely safe to assume that the studio's next game will have a retro quality to it. That being said, Rare worked on games of many different styles back in the day, so it's hard to assume that this new title will once again be a platformer. Given that this genre is what has worked for the studio before, maybe it will just opt to stay within this realm for the time being.

If anything is announced related to Playtonic Games soon, we'll obviously let you know. Until then, you can keep following all of our upcoming coverage right here on ComicBook.com.

So what would you like to see from Playtonic next? Are you hoping for a Yooka-Laylee sequel, or something else entirely? Let me know your thoughts either down in the comments or over on Twitter at @MooreMan12.