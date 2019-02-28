YouTube Video of ‘Splatoon’ Characters Featured Suicide Tips

People on the Internet are likely aware that there are some rather dark and terrible things that one can come across. YouTube is one such place that can often present troubling content for viewers, especially young children. That said, a recent video showed pieced-together clips of YouTuber Filthy Frank revealing suicide tips but with fan-made Splatoon characters.

In the video, which has since been removed from the platform, a fan-made cartoon of Splatoon characters is interrupted by Filthy Frank mimicking the act of cutting his wrists. “Remember, kids, sideways for attention, longways for results,” he says. “End it.” The clip then returns to the fan-made Splatoon cartoon.

Florida resident Dr. Free Hess shared the now removed video on her blog as well as reported it to YouTube. In a statement to WFLA, a YouTube representative said, “We rely on both user flagging and smart detection technology to flag this content for our reviewers. Every quarter we remove millions of videos and channels that violate our policies and we remove the majority of these videos before they have any views.

“We are always working to improve our systems and to remove violative content more quickly, which is why we report our progress in a quarterly report and give users a dashboard showing the status of videos they’ve flagged to us.”

Hess noted that she had found evidence of people attempting to report the very same video for nearly a year before YouTube took action. This also was not the first time that she had found the video featured on the platform. Last year, she also discovered it on YouTube Kids, which is meant to be a safer version of YouTube.

There’s no denying that the Internet contains disturbing content, and it’s understandable that parents might think the fan-made Splatoon cartoon was harmless, especially with the Filthy Frank clip spliced in at a random point.

After the recent discovery of a pedophile sex ring, it may be time for YouTube to reconsider who or what is monitoring the content on their platform.

