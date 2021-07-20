Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel Announced

✖

Konami announced a new Yu-Gi-Oh! game this week with the reveal of Yi-Gi-Oh! Master Duel, and experience revealed alongside several other projects. Among those announcements, Master Duel has stood out already as a return for form for Yu-Gi-Oh! games players have been looking for amid other releases over the years. The game doesn’t yet have a release date, but it’s been confirmed for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, PC via Steam, and the mobile devices via iOS and Android.

As the name of the new game suggests, Master Duel allows players to play with the Master Rules that govern the Yu-Gi-Oh! Trading Card Game. This means that if you’ve been looking for a new title featuring the full Yu-Gi-Oh! dueling experience as opposed to some alternat formats like Duel Links and the new Rush Duel games, Master Duel should be more your speed assuming you’ve kept up with the rules.

While it’d still probably be a good idea to get your feet wet with something like Duel Links if you’ve been out of the Yu-Gi-Oh! experience for a while, the Master Duel game will at least have a tutorial to help people ease back into things. Senior Producer of development on digital Yu-Gi-Oh! games Kenichi Kataoka said the tutorial should make it a bit easier for people to learn their way around the digital card game.

“Now that Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel will be available for consoles, we have prepared a tutorial within the game to make it easy to learn,” Kataoka said. “Those who are new to the official card game / trading card game can also easily learn to play Yu-Gi-Oh! Master Duel as we’ve prepared a tutorial element within the game.”

Katoaka also said that the game should be easy for audiences to understand as well. Judging from the trailer above, it’s evident the Master Duel game has upped its animations to keep in line with other major digital card games. it also features things like 4K resolution on the newer consoles which in turn has appreciated benefits like being able to read the cards easier.

We’ve made some huge announcements today with #YuGiOhDigitalNext, including Rush Duel for Switch, Master Duel, ARC-V coming to Duel Links and a new four-player card battle: Cross Duel!

— Yu-Gi-Oh! Card Games (KONAMI Europe) (@YuGiOhCardEU) July 20, 2021

While Master Duel was a highlight of the recent Yu-Gi-Oh! event where the game was announced, it wasn’t the only reveal. Konami also announced Yu-Gi-Oh! Rush Duel for the Nintendo Switch and Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel for mobile devices. It was also confirmed that Yu-Gi-Oh! ARC-V will come to Duel Links soon.