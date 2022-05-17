Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG Ban List Update Shocks Fans With Huge Changes

✖

The Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG ban list has been updated with some huge and shocking changes by Konami. The most notable of these changes are the unbanning of Change of Heart and Yata-Garasu, two cards that have been banned for a very long time. Other big changes involve Predaplant Verte Anaconda being banned and Prank-Kids Meow-Meow-Mu being moved to limited. Usually, when these many massive changes are made, it's been met with complete division, but most players seem pleased with the update. Shocked, but pleased.

There is some controversy though. The changes come days before many national tournaments around the world are held. As you would expect, the changes ruin several different competitive decks. Thus, it should come as no surprise that those using these now ruined decks are not happy that they've been left stranded right before a tourney.

"Far and away the funniest part of this is that there are national tournaments this weekend and nowhere in LA ships in three days. 80% of the duelists in Bolivia, El Salvador, Ecuador, and Ireland are going to be on whatever they can scrape from their bulk," reads one popular quote tweet about the debacle.

"Very cool to release the ban list four days from Spanish nats and to kill all the decks I could have played. There's no time to buy a new deck and have it arrive in time and I've already paid for transportation and the stay. I'm very happy about how you've decided to manage this," reads a tweet from another upset player.

⚠️ Attention Duelists! ⚠️



The #YuGiOhTCG Forbidden & Limited List has been updated!

These changes go into effect immediately.



The full list can be found at: https://t.co/aYIu5KipdU#YuGiOh pic.twitter.com/YdcWBZglPh — Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG (@YuGiOh_TCG) May 17, 2022

This is the first time a change to the forbidden and limited list has gained so much traction on Twitter to the point that various trending topics emerged out of the news. This is partially because of the tournament drama, but more because of the return of Change of Heart and Yata-Garasu, two cards players haven't been able to use for nearly two decades.

As always, leave a comment or let me know what you think via @Tyler_Fischer_ over on Twitter. What do you think of these Yu-Gi-Oh! TCG ban list changes?