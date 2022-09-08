New Yu-Gi-Oh! Game Releases with a Twist

There's a new Yu-Gi-Oh! game that's out this week, and if you've been playing the game for a while now and have grown accustomed to the usual dueling format, this one might be a nice change of pace. It's called Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel, and instead of running the normal 1v1 setup, it offers four-player duels where everyone has to watch out for what each of their opponents are doing lest they risk losing all their Life Points. Cross Duel is out now on mobile devices, and like other recent Yu-Gi-Oh! games released before it, it's free-to-play.

Four-person duels aren't unheard of in Yu-Gi-Oh! – having two teams of two is something that's been around for a while now, but Cross Duel manages to change up that formula even more. In the game's main mode, four players are against each other and have to use "lanes" to guide their summoned monsters to attack different opponents depending on where their target is positioned.

If that sounds a bit confusing (and it probably does given that this is a totally new dueling format), the video below from one of the Yu-Gi-Oh! channels should help clear things up. The idea of monsters traversing lanes might seem like a lot to grapple with, but it looks simpler than it sounds.

If you don't want to mess with the four-person versus mode too much right out of the gate and want to warm up to it instead, Cross Duel has different modes available, too. there's a raid mode, for example, where all four players share one Life Point total and fight a monster summoned in the middle of the playing field. There's also a single-player experience where players can duel against other AI opponents that once again are taken from different Yu-Gi-Oh! series from throughout the years.

Like other free-to-play Yu-Gi-Oh! games, you'll have to amass your card collection and build decks by acquiring cards through progression or via in-game currency that can be bought with real money. In addition to unique summoning animations showing off some of the more prestigious cards across the Yu-Gi-Oh! spectrum, the game also employs a skill system where cards can be buffed up based on your playstyle.

Yu-Gi-Oh! Cross Duel is now available for free on mobile devices.