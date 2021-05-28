Zack Snyder's Justice League: New Steppenwolf Design Is Basically Just Graphics Card Box Art

✖

Justice League director Zack Snyder has pulled back the curtain on the Snyder Cut redesign for the villainous Steppenwolf, and reception seems a bit mixed, at the moment. Across social media, many have compared the design to the kind of generic character render that might appear on the box art for a graphics card. @Bobvids on Twitter took the comparison one step further, placing an image of the redesign on the box for an Nvidia graphics accelerator. It's a bit of silly fun at the expense of the character's new look, but it does seem like a very appropriate fit!

Of course, that's far from the only video game comparison that has been made regarding Steppenwolf. Some have claimed that the new design looks like a fighter from Bandai Namco's Tekken franchise, while others have compared him to a character from World of Warcraft. Regardless, the updated look is a big departure from the version that first appeared in the theatrical cut, and it's quite different from the version originally designed by Jack Kirby.

Steppenwolf is the main villain in Justice League, and was intended to set the stage for Darkseid to appear as the villain in a future film. Darkseid did not appear in the theatrical release for Justice League, but a scene starring the villain will appear in Zack Snyder's Justice League. Whether or not that will lead to a larger role for the villain in a future film remains to be seen, but it's clear that some effort is being made to further establish the characters and designs related to Apokolips.

It will be interesting to see what fans think of the Steppenwolf redesign when Zack Snyder's Justice League releases on HBO Max next year, and what fans end up thinking of the Snyder Cut in general. It's hard to really come to a firm conclusion from the brief snippets of footage from the latest trailer, but it seems like the project will have a number of differences from the version that released in theaters back in 2017.

What do you think of the Steppenwolf redesign? Do you think it would fit well on the box for a graphics card? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk about all things gaming!