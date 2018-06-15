‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild’ Bow and Arrow Replica Set is Here

Nintendo has partnered with ThinkGeek to create a gorgeous replica of Link’s Traveler’s Bow from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild on the Nintendo Switch! After a short pre-order period, the bow and arrow set is in stock now for $79.99 with free shipping. Grab one here while they last.

The replica of Link’s bow is not a functional weapon of course, but the video above illustrates that ThinkGeek definitely went all out with the details here (the Ancient Arrow even lights up). It also comes with a wall mount emblazoned with the Sheikah Eye symbol, so it’s ready to go for display. However, ThinkGeek notes that it is also suitable for cosplay – just don’t try and draw the bowstring. Much like the bow in the game, it will probably break if you try. The official description and full list of features can be found below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Let this Breath of the Wild Bow and Arrow protect you as you adventure and discover Link’s hidden memories when he awakens from his 100-year slumber in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. This Traveler’s Bow and Ancient Arrow, featured in the game’s promotional art, are beautiful as a display piece or great for cosplay, slung over a shoulder. Note that the bow is not functional; you cannot draw the bowstring. But the arrow does light up so you’ll look like you’re ready to take down any of the monsters terrorizing Hyrule. Atop a wall mount featuring the Sheikah Eye symbol, the bow and arrow make for an amazing collector’s piece that deserves a spot on any Zelda fan’s wall.”

Breath of the Wild Bow and Arrow

Officially-licensed The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild merchandise

A ThinkGeek creation

A replica of Link’s Traveler’s Bow with a light-up Ancient Arrow

Beautiful as a display piece

Note: you cannot draw the bowstring!!!

Ships with a wall mount featuring the Sheikah Eye with keyhole slots on back

On/off button toggles LEDs on arrow

Materials: ABS with faux leather wrapping

Imported

Batteries: 2 AA (not included)

Batteries drop in with the positive terminal facing up (toward the battery door)

Dimensions: 35 1/2″ long arrow + 40″ tall bow with 10 1/2″ tall x 8 3/4″ wide wall mount

Weight: 13 oz. arrow + 1 lb. bow with 12 oz. wall mount

Includes Traveler’s Bow, Ancient Arrow, and wall-mount display rack

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.