Zelda: Ocarina of Time Remake Release Date May Have Been Discovered by Nintendo Fans

The release date for Nintendo’s upcoming remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time may have been unearthed by fans. Upon its announcement back in June, Nintendo said very little about its new version of Ocarina of Time. With no gameplay footage featured in the game’s debut trailer, the only major reveal of note is that this remake would be out before the end of 2026. Now, Nintendo fans think they may have discovered when this launch date falls ahead of an official confirmation.

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In a recent post on Reddit, one user pointed out that Nintendo has a pair of Amiibo that it’s planning to release later this year on November 12th. These Amiibo aren’t tied to the remake of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, but are instead related to Kirby Air Riders. While one would think that there would be no correlation between these Amiibo and Ocarina of Time, historically, Nintendo has predominantly released new Amiibo figures at the same time as new games. Assuming that this simultaneous release strategy is one that Nintendo would look to lean on once again, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time is the only announced game that would make sense to drop on this date, as Nintendo’s other major fall titles, Fire Emblem: Fortune’s Weave and Nintendo Switch Sports Resort, are already dated for September and October.

Obviously, it’s worth stressing that this is simply a theory and there’s no guarantee whatsoever that The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time would launch on November 12th. That being said, a November release for Ocarina of Time would make a lot of sense, as this month is the same one in which the game first arrived on N64 back in 1998. As a result, if this remake is meant to celebrate the impending anniversary of OoT, Nintendo might want to release it around the same time.

Perhaps the only reason Nintendo wouldn’t look to release The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time in November is because it would fall in close proximity to Grand Theft Auto 6. Many other games releasing this fall have tried to steer clear of GTA 6, given the massive amount of attention that it’s sure to draw once it launches. For Nintendo, though, GTA 6 isn’t really competing as directly with its own games, since Rockstar’s latest won’t even be available on Switch 2 (at least for now). As such, Nintendo can more comfortably release games in November and trust that Switch 2 owners will buy them, whereas those releasing titles on PS5 and Xbox Series X/S in this same timeframe have to be much more cautious.

Regardless of when The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time does come to Switch 2, we shouldn’t have to wait much longer to find out. Nintendo usually holds a Direct presentation each year in either August or September to further outline its plans for the Fall. Presuming that this will once again hold true in 2026, it means we should see Ocarina of Time in action, while also getting a launch date, at some point in the next month or so.