Nintendo Is Reportedly Pushing to Bring GTA 6 to Switch 2

A new report has claimed that Nintendo is pushing for Rockstar Games to bring Grand Theft Auto 6 to Switch 2. Upon its launch later this year, GTA 6 will initially only be coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. Further down the road, it’s all but guaranteed that the game will also be coming to PC, but a version for Nintendo Switch 2 remains questionable. And while Rockstar’s open-world games don’t have an extensive history of releasing on Nintendo platforms, it sounds like this could finally be changing with the Switch 2.

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According to insider Nick Baker, who has shared a number of accurate video game scoops in the past, Nintendo is currently trying to work with Rockstar and its parent company, Take-Two Interactive, to port Grand Theft Auto 6 to Switch 2. Baker stressed that there’s nothing certain about GTA 6 releasing for Switch 2 just yet, as Nintendo seems to still be early in talks about this possibility. As such, if GTA 6 did ever launch on Switch 2, it would surely be in 2027 or beyond.

While Nintendo wants Grand Theft Auto 6 on its own console for obvious reasons, Rockstar likely has to gauge whether or not it would even be worth its time to port the game to the hardware. Even though the Switch 2 boasts more power than the Switch 1, this version of GTA 6 would likely be diminished in some ways compared to the PS5 and Xbox Series X/S editions. Because of this, it would undoubtedly take quite a bit of effort on Rockstar’s end just to get the game running on the Switch 2.

That being said, if Nintendo itself is the one trying to make this happen, it could look to offer up some of its own resources and expertise with the Switch 2 to prompt Rockstar to bring GTA 6 over. This, combined with the fact that the Switch 2 install base is growing at a steady rate, could ultimately prompt Rockstar to want to release the game on the platform to generate even more sales. Only time will tell what Rockstar opts to do in this situation, but bringing GTA 6 to Switch 2 would definitely be a shocking move given that the majority of the Grand Theft Auto series has still never been on Nintendo hardware.

Grand Theft Auto 6 will finally release near the end of this year on November 19th for PS5 and Xbox Series X/S platforms. When and if news on the game coming to other platforms is announced by Rockstar, we’ll be sure to update you here on ComicBook.

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