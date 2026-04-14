Everything New in Sony’s Latest INZONE Gaming Lineup

Sony has officially pulled back the curtain on the next wave of its INZONE gaming lineup, expanding its push into competitive-focused hardware with a mix of new releases and updated designs. The company continues to refine its approach to gaming gear, leaning into performance, comfort, and esports-driven collaboration rather than broad, catch-all solutions. This latest announcement makes it clear that Sony knows exactly which audience it is targeting.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Co-developed with competitive pro E-sports team, Fnatic, Sony INZONE has unveiled a range of hardware aimed at both competitive players and those looking for a more immersive experience, including a new open-back headset, an ultra-high refresh rate OLED monitor, updated earbuds, and a full set of Fnatic-branded peripherals. Each product leans into a specific purpose, whether that is spatial awareness, raw speed, or precision control. Here is everything Sony announced for its latest INZONE gaming lineup.

5. INZONE H6 Air Wired Open-Back Gaming Headset

INZONE H6 Air Gaming Headset – Courtesy of Sony

The INZONE H6 Air feels like Sony stepping slightly outside the usual closed-off headset bubble and letting things breathe for once. Its open-back design is all about creating a wider, more natural soundstage, giving players a better sense of where everything is happening without that boxed-in feeling.

It is lighter than anything else in the INZONE lineup, built for long sessions where heat and pressure usually start to creep in, and it leans on driver tech inspired by Sony’s studio headphones to keep audio clean and spatially sharp. There is even a dedicated EQ preset tuned for RPG and adventure games, which feels like Sony is basically saying this thing is not just for footsteps, it is for getting lost in a video game world.

At the same time, it does not forget it is still a gaming headset. The detachable mic keeps things practical, the aluminum housing adds a bit of durability without weighing it down, and the overall design feels like it is chasing comfort just as much as performance.

The INZONE H6 Air is available now via Sony, Amazon, and Best Buy for $199.99 USD, positioning it as a premium but accessible option for players who want something lighter and more open without sacrificing clarity.

4. INZONE M10S II 27″ OLED 540Hz Gaming Monitor

INZONE M10S II Gaming Monitor – Courtesy of Sony

Then there is the INZONE M10S II, which does not so much knock on the door of competitive gaming as it kicks it open and asks how serious you really are. A 540Hz refresh rate is already pushing into absurd territory, but Sony doubles down with a dual-mode system that lets you drop resolution all the way down to 720p just to squeeze out even more responsiveness. It is the kind of trade-off that makes perfect sense if you care more about winning than admiring the scenery, and this monitor clearly knows which side it is on.

Built alongside Fnatic and already used in high-level e-sport competition, it stacks features that all point in the same direction. Motion blur reduction, anti VRR flicker, and a custom anti-glare film all work together to keep the image readable when things get chaotic, while extras like a useful dynamic crosshair feel almost cheeky in how directly they cater to competitive play. It is not trying to be everything for everyone. It is trying to be the fastest thing in the room, and it is not particularly subtle about it.

The monitor is set to release later this year exclusively through Sony’s direct storefront, with a premium price tag of $1,099.99 USD.

3. INZONE Buds Glass Purple

INZONE Buds Glass Purple – Courtesy of Sony

The INZONE Buds come back into the spotlight with a new Glass Purple colorway, and honestly, it is a nice reminder that not every update needs to reinvent the wheel to be interesting. The translucent look adds a bit of personality to a product that was already built around clean, low-latency performance, especially for PS5 players who want something compact without sacrificing responsiveness. It still leans on 2.4 GHz connectivity and LE audio to keep things tight, while active noise canceling and improved AI noise reduction handle the chaos around you.

Battery life holds strong as well, giving you up to 12 hours with the dongle and stretching to 24 with LE audio, which is more than enough for most sessions before you even think about plugging in again. It is not a dramatic overhaul, but it does not need to be. Sometimes a fresh coat of paint and a solid foundation is exactly the right move.

The Glass Purple INZONE Buds are available now through Sony, Amazon, and Best Buy for $239.99 USD.

2. INZONE Mouse-A Fnatic Edition

INZONE Mouse-A Fnatic Edition – Courtesy of Sony

The INZONE Mouse-A is where things start to feel very direct and intentional within the Sony x Fnatic collaboration. At 48 grams, it is incredibly light without feeling flimsy, and it packs a serious sensor with up to 30,000 DPI and an 8000Hz polling rate for players who want every movement to register exactly as intended. The shape itself is influenced by pro feedback, which is always a good sign that it has been tested in the kinds of situations most players only watch.

It also keeps things flexible with both wireless and wired options, which is a small detail that ends up mattering a lot depending on how, when, and where you play. The Fnatic branding brings in that signature orange flair, but it does not feel like a simple cosmetic swap. It feels like part of a broader push to make this gear feel connected to actual competitive use, not just inspired by it.

The INZONE Mouse-A Fnatic Edition is available now via Sony’s direct store for $169.99 USD.

1. INZONE MAT-F and MAT-D Fnatic Edition Mousepads

INZONE Mat-F Fnatic Edition – Courtesy of Sony

Rounding things out are the INZONE mousepads, which might sound simple at first until you realize they are very specifically tuned for how you want your mouse to behave. The MAT-F is built for control, with higher friction that gives you more stopping power and precision, ideal for games where accuracy matters more than speed. The MAT-D flips that idea around, offering a smoother, faster glide that feels better suited for quicker movements and more aggressive playstyles.

INZONE Mat-D Fnatic Edition – Courtesy of Sony

Both pads share the same Fnatic-inspired design language, but they are clearly meant to give players a choice rather than force a compromise. It is a small but meaningful distinction, and one that fits the rest of the lineup surprisingly well. Even here, at the level of a mousepad, the focus is still on feel, control, and the tiny differences that can end up mattering the most.

The MAT-F is available now for $74.99 USD, while the MAT-D comes in at a lower $44.99 USD, both through Sony’s direct storefront.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!