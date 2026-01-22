New Secretlab x Pokemon Titan Evo Collection Delivers Stunning Designs & Custom Comfort (Review)

As most Pokemon fans know by now, the creature-collecting franchise is celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2026. And that means plenty of exciting new products on the way. Today, gaming chair company Secretlab has officially unveiled a new Pokemon collab that fans won’t want to miss. The brand is putting out a brand-new Pokemn collection, with three different TITAN Evo designs inspired by iconic members of the original 151.

The new Secretlab TITAN Evo collection features three unique, detailed designs inspired by Eevee, Gengar, and Pikachu. Each chair comes in a color that matches its featured Pokemon, with detailed images of the Pokemon in question on the chair’s front, back, and wings. I had a chance to check out the Eevee edition of the new Pokemon x Secretlab lineup, which means I can give you a breakdown of what to expect from these new gaming chairs. And from unpacking to daily work at my desk, the Secretlab Pokemon TITAN Evo has surpassed my expectations.

Rating: 4.5 out of 5

Pros Cons Durable, high-quality materials that feel built to last Weight and size can make it tricky to unbox and transport Stunning Pokemon-inspired design with great attention to detail Cost is comparable to similar products, but still a bit pricey for some Wide variety of adjustability options for a customized ergonomic fit Straightforward & fairly quick assembly with all required tools included

Secretlab x Pokemon Delivers A Solid Line of Gaming Chairs for Pokemon Fans

When I first laid eyes on the Pokemon collection lineup from Secretlab, I was blown away by the designs. Even in photo form, you can see the attention to detail that makes each chair truly feel like the epitome of its featured Pokemon. The yellow color for the Pikachu chair is spot-on, and Gengar could be nothing but black and purple. And up close and in person, the Eevee design is an Eevee lover’s dream.

The chair features a stunning amount of attention to detail, with Eevee stitched into the chair’s backrest alongside its Pokedex number. Turn it around, and there’s a huge Eevee in soft, touchable velour. But the real highlight is the chair’s wings, which have colorful depictions of all 8 Eeveelutions.

This design, along with little nods to Eevee’s tail on the sides, made the chair feel like a true Pokemon collector’s item. My only complaint about the visuals of the chair is that the magnetic head pillow is just a standard black color and doesn’t really match the design. But it is, at least, easily detached if you don’t want to ruin the vibes.

The Pokemon TITAN Evo is Surprisingly Easy to Assemble & Adjust

Of course, a chair isn’t just for looking at. When the Eevee TITAN Evo arrived, I was tasked with getting it inside and putting it together. At first, I was worried this would be quite the task. The Evo features a lot of adjustability options, with levers for height, tilt, and lumbar support adjustments, along with adjustable arm rests.

But surprisingly, the chair is still pretty easy to assemble, even on your own. It took me just about 30 minutes from unboxing to sitting in the chair for the first time, and likely would’ve been faster in “co-op mode” as the instructions suggest. I will say that some elements are pretty heavy, including the sturdy metal wheels. That can make certain steps tricky when putting it together, and it definitely means you won’t want to try to move the thing up or down stairs once it’s together.

Once you’ve got everything in place, adjusting the TITAN Evo is pretty straightforward. There are a good number of options to customize the chair to suit your needs. This can take some trial and error, but that’s easily done as the chair comes with a large instruction card that explains all the moving parts. I was able to quickly and easily get the chair to a height and angle that work for me, and feel that the suggested sizing was spot-on. After over a week of daily use, the Eevee TITAN Evo is still a comfortable fit that feels supportive for long days in front of my computer.

For the Quality, Secretlab’s New Pokemon Chairs Aren’t As Pricey As You Might Expect

Now, let’s talk quality. As I mentioned, the chair itself is quite heavy, and that’s due in large part to its sturdy parts. The fabric feels durable, though I do worry the light color of the Eevee chair could show some wear and tear sooner than later. The chair has solid, metal legs and a firm but comfortable seat and back. It feels like it will hold up well even with daily use, and I can easily lean back or scoot around without worrying about toppling the thing over. For gamers with a tendency to get animated while playing, that’s an important feature.

In terms of price, the TITAN Evo Pokemon collection starts at $684 USD. That can sound pricey for a chair, but it’s pretty well in line with other, similar products. Given that it’s Pokemon branded, the price is actually a bit lower than what I would’ve expected for such a high-quality gaming chair. It is sturdy and offers a lot of customizable ergonomic support, which makes it ideal for long gaming sessions. With a combination of detailed Pokemon designs and Secretlab quality, this collection feels well worth its asking price.

The Secretlab Pokemon Collection TITAN Evo chairs are available now, with prices starting at $684 USD. All three designs are available in the US, Canada, Europe, and Australia. In the UK, Pokemon fans will be able to get the Eevee Edition only. ComicBook received a review unit of the Secretlab Pokemon TITAN Evo Eevee design in size Regular for the purpose of this review.