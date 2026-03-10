Poker Night at the Inventory Is As Charming As Ever Thanks To A Solid Remastered Version [Review]

Poker games face an inherent uphill battle. With the typical monetary stakes of a real card game absent, they have to do something unique to keep the easily repetitive gameplay from feeling too same-y. Poker Night at the Inventory and its sequel remain some genuine highlights of the genre. While they had fairly basic gameplay, the tight writing and inclusion of memorable characters from across various franchises gave the games a natural sense of charm and dynamic interaction.

This carries over into the new remaster of Poker Night at the Inventory, which updates the original game without losing the spirit that made it so fun in the first place. A largely faithful recreation of the 16-year-old game, the new version updates the graphics and adds some quality-of-life upgrades that help make the game a more enjoyable experience. While it’s a fairly basic game on a technical level, the remaster of Poker Night at the Inventory highlights exactly why the original became such a fan favorite in the first place.

Review: 4/5

Pros: Cons: Strong writing and characterization give the poker games a sense of personality and charm. One available style of poker leaves the game feeling repetitive on multiple playthroughs. Refined graphics and quality-of-life upgrades add a more fleshed-out experience. Difficulty curve can be surprisingly tricky for unprepared players. Observational strategy focused on character interactions adds depth to the standard poker gameplay.

Poker Night At The Inventory Isn’t Just About Playing Cards

It’s been 15 years since Poker Night at the Inventory launched, and the remastered take on the game retains the charm — and underlying gameplay — of the original. Poker Night at the Inventory sees the unnamed player character venture into a secret speakeasy, where they can play cards with Tycho from Penny Arcade, Heavy from Team Fortress 2, Strong Bad from Homestar Runner, and Max from Sam & Max. Each round of Texas Hold ‘Em is fairly straightforward, adhering to the standard rules of the common poker variant. While this can mean the underlying gameplay remains fairly static — a few other variations of the game could have been introduced to shake things up a bit, similar to how Omaha was introduced in the original game’s sequel — the remastered version does a solid job of refining the gameplay.

The real strategic draw of the game comes from playing the table enough and observing the other players with a keen enough eye to spot their tells and knock them out. Each of the four has a specific style of play that feels consistent across multiple games, whether that be Max’s big, bold bets or Strong Bad’s deliberate approach to playing. Catching them with the right hand or a well-placed bluff is the only real way to win, as they’ll quickly clean the player out if you’re not careful. This focus on observational strategy adds a compelling layer to the gameplay and makes the eventual victories over the opponent feel all the sweeter as a result. It’s where the replayability really comes into play, as the otherwise basic poker gameplay can become repetitive over time.

The Look And Feel Of A Good Poker Game

With much of the focus of Poker Night at the Inventory having to do with the players around the table, Skunkape Games’ remaster of the original game was going to have to nail the personalities of the other four players. Luckily, the studio does a great job updating the characters for modern consoles, with a crisper look and brighter color pallette helping bring the characters to life. The four retain their classic personalities, with their bickering, joking, and complaining all adding to the casual air of Night at the Inventory‘s sense of laid-back charm.

This is where those interactions and observational strategies most kick into gear, as players watching for tells can catch certain habits in the other four’s actions and lines that can clue a good player in on their hands. The remaster has upgraded the graphics just enough for these physical markers to be a little clearer without becoming obvious, retaining the spirit of the original while also improving the inherent challenge. When it is at its best, the game feels like a genuine hangout with old friends.

Why Night At The Inventory Is Still So Much Fun To Play

In theory, playing a few rounds of Poker Night at the Inventory should get old, fast. That’s true to a certain degree, especially as specific lines of dialogue and conversations can get repeated on different playthroughs. It’s impossible to argue that the game never feels repetitive. However, it could also be argued that the effect is far more comforting than anything else. There’s a chill atmosphere and relaxed vibe to the games, even when the pot becomes massive.

The charm of the characters and the laidback presentation of the inventory itself open up for a very relaxing experience. While it’s not quite a comfy game, it’s a surprisingly close one. While more game modes and styles of poker could have added depth to the expeirence, Poker Night at the Inventory remains as easy to fall in love with as it did when it was first released. Hopefully, this remaster draws enough attention for a follow-up that remakes the second game — or lays the groundwork for a new sequel that adds more gameplay elements to flesh out the underlying strength of the gameplay design.