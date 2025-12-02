Razer’s Zenless Zone Zero Peripherals Look Incredible and Play Even Better (Review)

Razer’s new Zenless Zone Zero collaboration is one of those rare themed hardware drops that feels built for fans without losing sight of what makes good peripherals good. I have had plenty of branded gear cross my desk over the years, and most of it leans more toward novelty than everyday usefulness. This set is different. Before jumping in, it is worth noting that this hardware was provided to me by both HoYoverse and Razer for review purposes.

After spending real time with the Razer Cobra mouse, the Razer BlackWidow V4 X keyboard, and the Razer Gigantus V2 mousepad, it became clear to me that each piece stands on its own as legitimate hardware, with the Zenless Zone Zero styling acting as an accent rather than the main attraction. These peripherals predominantly feature the Zenless Zone Zero character, Miyabi, as the core theme, and are designed to be used, not just looked at. In practice, they deliver that functionality while still feeling like a cohesive collection.

Rating: 4.5/5

Pros Cons Extremely cohesive visual design that feels tailor-made for Zenless Zone Zero fans.

The keyboard’s heavier keypress can be louder than expected during intense sessions. Overall build quality is strong across all three pieces, giving the setup a premium feel. The mouse wheel click lacks impact, making it easy to misjudge under certain conditions. Functional upgrades across the mouse, keyboard, and mousepad improve day to day use. The mousepad is significantly larger than standard pads and may require setup adjustments. Plug and play simplicity across the board makes the entire collection easy to integrate into any setup. The strong stylization, while a pro for fans, may feel too bold for users who prefer neutral aesthetics.

The Razer Cobra Zenless Zone Zero Edition Is the Real Surprise of the Set

Courtesy of Razor & HoYoverse

The Razer Cobra Zenless Zone Zero Edition immediately stands out as the most balanced piece in the set. Plenty of themed mice end up feeling like basic hardware wrapped in special paint. The Cobra avoids that problem and feels great the moment it is in your hand. Its ergonomic design accommodates both palm and fingertip grips comfortably, and it strikes a nice middle ground for weight. It never felt so heavy that it tired out my hand over long sessions, but not so light that it felt flimsy. Plug and play was seamless, and I appreciated being able to jump straight into testing without any setup hassles. For those who want more customization, Razer’s software allows full control over DPI settings and button mapping, making it flexible for both casual play and competitive gaming.

Performance is where the Cobra really shines. The sensor was incredibly responsive and consistent, tracking my movements smoothly without any noticeable lag or jitter. Gliding across different surfaces—cloth or hard pad—felt predictable, which is essential for precision tasks like sniping or other micro-adjustment-heavy actions in games. The textured finish provides a comfortable grip that helps prevent accidental slips, and both left and right buttons offer tactile and reliable clicks. This is an area where many branded collab mice struggle, but the Cobra manages it flawlessly, giving the feeling of a well-engineered mouse rather than a themed novelty.

The scroll wheel is the one weak point. Pressing down on it can feel muted, and in fast-paced moments, it was occasionally hard to tell if my click registered. It does not impact general navigation or gaming dramatically, but it is noticeable in situations that rely on rapid wheel presses. Aside from this minor gripe, the overall button feedback and ergonomics are excellent, making long sessions comfortable and precise.

Another aspect worth highlighting is cable management. The Cobra’s cable is flexible enough that it does not interfere with quick hand movements, and it is reinforced at the connection points to prevent fraying over time. Combined with the low lift-off distance, accurate sensor, and responsive clicks, this mouse works well for everything from productivity to fast-paced games. In short, it is a Miyabi-themed mouse that behaves like a serious piece of hardware.

The Razer BlackWidow V4 X Zenless Zone Zero Edition Does Not Waste a Single Inch

Courtesy of Razor & HoYoverse

The BlackWidow V4 X Zenless Zone Zero Edition is more compact than you might otherwise think by just looking at an image of it, all without feeling compromised. Its narrow footprint allows it to fit comfortably on smaller desks, and it provides more desk space for mouse movements compared to a full-sized keyboard. This compact design makes it ideal for both casual gamers and those with limited workspace. The frame is sturdy and rigid, giving a sense of quality immediately when handling it.

Typing and gaming on this keyboard reveal both its strengths and minor tradeoffs. The mechanical switches provide strong feedback that ensures every keystroke registers clearly. This responsiveness is ideal for both typing accuracy and gaming, especially in competitive environments where precise inputs are crucial. However, the same weight that gives strong feedback also produces a louder clack than quieter boards. In quiet environments or shared spaces, this may be noticeable, but it reinforces the confident, deliberate feel of each key press.

Durability is another highlight. The keyboard frame feels solid, keycaps are resistant to shine from prolonged use, and the base has non-slip rubber pads to ensure it remains stationary during intense gaming sessions. Even with repeated heavy typing or fast-paced gameplay, the keyboard remains stable and reliable.

Finally, the BlackWidow V4 X’s compact size pairs well with the other peripherals. By freeing up desk space compared to a full-size board, it complements the larger Gigantus V2 mousepad, allowing for a more ergonomic setup. Overall, it is a lean keyboard with big performance, and it proves that good design does not need to take up unnecessary space.

The Razer Gigantus V2 Zenless Zone Zero Edition Is the Most Stylized Piece Here

Courtesy of Razor & HoYoverse

The Gigantus V2 Zenless Zone Zero Edition is visually the boldest piece of the collaboration. Its large size and eye-catching artwork make it the centrepiece of any desk setup, and it feels almost like a collector’s item while remaining functional. The surface is exceptionally smooth, allowing for consistent glide regardless of movement speed or direction. This makes it easy to track fine movements or execute wide, sweeping motions without any friction or disruption.

Performance-wise, the pad delivers on all fronts. The stitched edges prevent fraying, while the rubberised base holds the pad firmly in place, eliminating sliding during intense sessions. This stability, combined with the smooth top surface, ensures that paired with the Cobra, mouse movements feel effortless and precise. Whether you are gaming, designing, or performing day-to-day computing, the pad’s large surface area accommodates every scenario comfortably.

The pad’s size is its only potential drawback. At first, it felt larger than expected, requiring some adjustment to my desk layout. Switching to the more compact BlackWidow V4 X helped mitigate this, but players with smaller desks will need to check dimensions before committing. Once set up, however, the added real estate allows for low DPI mouse settings, broad sweeps, and long gaming sessions without worrying about running off the edge.

Comfort is another factor. The surface is soft enough to rest your wrist comfortably, and extended sessions do not produce fatigue or discomfort. It pairs aesthetically with the other Zenless Zone Zero peripherals while also functioning as a high-quality gaming mat. This combination of style and performance is precisely what Razer aims for in a collaboration set. The Gigantus V2’s visual impact and functional performance make it the keystone of this collection. It pulls together the other two peripherals, completing a cohesive, high-performing desk setup that does not sacrifice style for utility.

Overall, Razer’s Zenless Zone Zero collaboration does not settle for just being visually appealing. Each piece carries its own personality and strengths, and all three function well as everyday gaming hardware. There are small quirks across the lineup, such as the loud keypresses on the keyboard or the subtle scroll wheel issue on the mouse, but none of them undermine the overall experience. If your setup has the space and you are looking for stylish hardware that ties directly into Zenless Zone Zero, this collection is a strong and surprisingly practical choice.

ComicBook was provided with this Razer and HoYoverse collaboration set for this review.

