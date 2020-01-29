TMNT: Turtles in Time Arcade Wave 2 Figures Have Arrived

NECA has launched the second wave of 7-inch Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles figures based on the 1991 Konami arcade classic Turtles in Time (it was later ported to the Super Nintendo as Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles IV: Turtles in Time). Wave 2 includes Michelangelo, Raphael, Leatherhead, and Super Shredder, complete with accessories, a pixelated look inspired by the game, and arcade cabinet-style packaging.

The TMNT: Turtles In Time figures are exclusive to specialty / hobby shops, and you can pre-order the figures here as a full set for $89.99 with free shipping. It will be on your doorstep in May. The previously announced Wave 1 set can be ordered here for $89.99 with free shipping. It includes Donatello, Leonardo, Foot Soldier, and Slash with a whole bunch of accessories and the same pixelated look. It should arrive in early February.

"Michelangelo and Raphael come with their signature weapons and a brand new hoverboard with display stand that can be used for even more poses. Leatherhead is equipped with his throwing knife to keep the turtles at bay, while Shredder wields a beam sword and two different fire blast effects."

Now, if you want to get the full nostalgic experience, the TMNT Arcade1Up cabinet is in stock here at Walmart for $399.99 (it also includes a custom riser) with free 2-day shipping. It's the first Arcade1Up machine with 4-player co-op, and it includes the games Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles from 1989 and Turtles in Time from 1991.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

