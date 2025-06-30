Superman 2025 S.H. Figuarts Pre-Orders Set To Launch This Week

Following a wave of Superman (2025) figures released by McFarlane Toys, Tamashii Nations will release their own David Corenswet figure in his role as the Man of Steel. The S.H. Figurarts figure is the latest collectible in an over-the-top collection of products that DC Comics has released in support of the upcoming film from James Gunn, which will arrive in theaters July 11.

The new S.H. Figuarts Superman figure will be a completely new sculpt with a wired fabric cape for dynamic posing. As you’ll see from the images below, they didn’t hold back on the texturing of the suit. It will also come with an interchangeable head and hands. If you’re game to add it to your collection, Tamashii Nations has revealed that figure will be available for pre-order July 1 in Japan, but with the film so close, it’s likely that it will be available in the U.S. at some point this week as well. If that happens, you’ll be able to pre-order one here at Entertainment Earth. This article will be updated with additional information when it becomes available, so stay tuned.

Written and directed by Gunn, Superman stars David Corenswet in the title role opposite Rachel Brosnahan as intrepid reporter Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as the Man of Steel’s archnemesis Lex Luthor. The first film in the newly rebooted DC Universe also introduces a cast of characters that includes superheroes Mister Terrific (Edi Gathegi), Hawkgirl (Isabela Merced), the Guy Gardner Green Lantern (Nathan Fillion), Metamorpho (Anthony Carrigan), and The Authority’s Angela Spica/the Engineer (María Gabriela de Faría).

Tamashii Nations S.H. Figurarts Superman 2025 Figure

Rounding out the cast are Pruitt Taylor Vince and Neva Howell as Clark Kent’s adoptive parents, Jonathan and Martha Kent; Sara Sampaio and Terence Rosemore as Luthor’s associates, Eve Teschmacher and Otis; and Frank Grillo reprising his role from Creature Commandos as Rick Flag Sr. From The Daily Planet, Clark and Lois’ colleagues include Superman’s pal, Jimmy Olsen (Skyler Gisondo), columnist Cat Grant (Mikaela Hoover), reporters Steve Lombard (Beck Bennett) and Ron Troupe (Christopher McDonald), and editor-in-chief Perry White (Wendell Pierce).

“In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC Universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind,” said Jeff Goldstein, President, Global Distribution, Warner Bros. Pictures.