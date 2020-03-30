Manga is Buy 2, Get 1 Free on Amazon

Amazon has launched pair of big buy 2, get 1 free deals that are ideal for for anyone that's looking for something to do while hunkering down indoors. The first B2G1 free sale is on video games and board games. The second is on physical manga titles.

Amazon's manga sale includes over 200 titles from the likes of My Hero Academia, Beastars, Dragon Ball, Naruto and a whole lot more. You can shop the entire sale right here while it lasts. If you want to maximize the deal, go for the big collections like the Tomie: Complete Deluxe Edition and Death Note All-In-One Edition.

Odds are Amazon will run the sale over the next few days, adding and removing eligible titles over the course of that time, so keep tabs on the sale link for updates. Keep in mind that Amazon has halted vendor shipments for nonessential items until further notice, so stock levels and shipping times on these items might be affected.

On a related note, Funko and BoxLunch dropped the exclusive Naruto Shippuden Naruto Uzumaki (Sexy Jutsu) Pop figure this morning and it can be ordered right here at BoxLunch for $12.90 while supplies last. BoxLunch's parent site Hot Topic recently launched a Naruto Shippuden Jiraiya on Toad Funko Pop Ride figure and it sold out in only a few days - so time may be of the essence on this one.

