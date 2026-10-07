Don’t Miss These Massive Tech Deals in Best Buy’s Techtober Sale Before It Ends Sunday

Best Buy’s enormous Techtober sale is on through the end of the day on Sunday, October 11, and there’s so much to choose from that it’s truly overwhelming. With discounts up to 50% off on phones, earbuds, laptops, video games, e-readers, and more, it’s a perfect time to get a head start on your Christmas shopping—or treat yourself to something you’ve been wanting for a long time.

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Since there is so much to dig through, we’ve saved you time by making a list of our favorite deals in each major category. If you’re working with a limited budget (and who isn’t in this economy), this will help you navigate and consider which buys are most worth your time.

Headphones and Earbuds

Whatever your headphone or earbud of choice is, it’s probably included in this sale. One of the standout deals is on the Bose QuietComfort Headphones. Originally $359, they’re reduced to $169 in this sale, saving you $190. My husband owns these and adores his, and best of all, when the foam ear cups wear out, you can order a new pair from Bose and get even more life out of them.

Not every color is in stock, but you can still snag a pair in Black, Cypress Green, Ice Blue, Petal Pink, Sandstone, and Twilight Blue as of the time of this writing.

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Laptops, Monitors, and PCs

Finding a good price on a computer is a challenge in the midst of a global memory crisis. That’s why these deals are a great opportunity. One of my personal picks is the Samsung Odyssey OLED G5, which has a snappy refresh rate for gaming and a beautiful, crisp screen. I’ve used an Odyssey for years, and it delivers for both everyday use and responsive gaming.

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Video Games

There are a ton of great deals in the video game section of Best Buy’s sale, from consoles and controllers to games, VR headsets, and more. One standout deal is a special bundle for Gears of War fans: you can save either $100 or $150 on an Xbox console, an Xbox Elite Series 2 Special Edition controller, and a physical copy of Gears of War E-Day when purchased together. This deal includes both Xbox X and S consoles.

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E-Readers and Tablets

There are some excellent tablets on sale, including several iPad models, Galaxy Tab, and even Wacom Intuos. But don’t sleep on the cases and screen protectors, as these are hugely important to keep your tablet safe and scratch-free. One of my favorite products in the sale is the Paperlike Screen Protectors, which not only protect my screen but also make drawing and writing on the iPad feel like writing on paper. These transformed my drawing experience on my iPad Pro, and I cannot recommend them enough.

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