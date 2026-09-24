Grab These Star Wars LEGO Sets at Their Lowest Price of All Time

No offense meant to all the other awesome properties LEGO works with, but to me, Star Wars is king of the LEGO universe. As much as I enjoy other builds, there’s something about constructing Star Wars ships that puts a grin on my face and brings back the same feeling I had watching the original trilogy as a kid.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

LEGO has an overwhelming selection of Star Wars products, which can make it hard to choose your next project. I’m here to tell you that it should be either the SMART Play Millennium Falcon or the Anzellan Starship, because both are on sale on Amazon right now at their lowest price ever.

SMART Play Millennium Falcon

Available now | $79.95 (was $99.99)

Arguably the most legendary ship in all of Star Wars, the Millennium Falcon is a blast to build in LEGO form. With 885 pieces and suitable for builders 9 years old and up, it’s an accessible set for both children and adults. And if you haven’t played with any of LEGO’s SMART Play line before, you’re in for a treat.

You get four SMART Minifigures with this kit —Chewbacca, Han Solo, Luke, and C-3PO—basically, everyone you need on board to re-enact the franchise’s most memorable scenes. Load the SMART Brick into the Falcon (included in other all-in-one sets) to activate the ship’s familiar sounds and lights, as well as interact with the included Minifigures.

According to the price tracking website CamelCamelCamel, this is the lowest price of all time on this set. We don’t know how long this price will last, but like most Amazon sales, it’s limited-time, so grab it now if you want it.

Anzellan Starship

Available Now | $59.99 (was $74.99)

While the Anzellan Starship may not be as legendary as Solo’s beloved Millennium Falcon, it’s certainly earned its place in the Star Wars universe after appearing in the film The Mandalorian and Grogu. This kit contains 701 pieces and is suitable for builders age nine and up.

The roof of the ship comes off so you can access the main compartment, which is a great place for the included Grogu and Anzellan Minifigures to play or work on repairing a battle droid.

While this is not a SMART Play set like the Falcon, it still offers plenty of fun. LEGO recommends that builders use its handy LEGO Builder app to assist them as they construct, which can be used on both smartphones and tablets.

The Anzellan Starship does have one thing in common with the Falcon: this is also its lowest price to date, making it yet another killer deal.

More LEGO Star Wars on Sale at Amazon