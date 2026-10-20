Grab This Popular LEGO Fast & Furious Supra Kit at Its Lowest Price Yet

Keeping up with all the new LEGO sets coming out each month is a full-time job for collectors all on its own, so it can be hard to also keep an eye on where the good sales are. That’s why we want to wave our flag to steer you in the direction of the LEGO Technic The Fast & The Furious Toyota Supra MK4, which is on sale on Amazon for a whopping 41% off.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This set is still full price on LEGO’s website, so getting a $59.99 kit for $35.49 feels like a steal. This is the lowest price Amazon’s seen on the set in the past month, so whether you’re shopping for yourself or for Christmas gifts, this deal is well worth the spend.

LEGO Technic Fast & Furious Toyota Supra MK4 (810 pieces)

Available Now | $35.49 (was $59.99)

There’s no shortage of cars to build from the LEGO Technic line, but there’s something that draws me to the Fast & Furious LEGO Toyota Supra. Driving a Supra is a total blast, and although I will admit I felt like my butt was all of two inches away from the road when I did drive it (low seat!), I still remember how it handled curves with intoxicating speed and precision. There’s nothing like a Japanese classic!

Anyway, you can’t drive this one, but you can build it. At 810 pieces, it’s suitable for builders 9 years old and up, so it’s a very approachable build. It features a 6-cylinder engine, a hood and trunk that open, and a removable Targa top roof. A knob on top allows you to steer, and you’ll find two NOS bottles in the trunk.

Amazon reviewers say this kit is a great pick for beginners, with one reviewer mentioning this was in their top 3 favorite Technic sets to build. Others mention the build takes two to three hours, making it a perfect afternoon project.

If you like the idea of modifying your LEGO builds, Amazon also has some great kits for that, like this one that can light up both the headlights and the internal part of the Supra. It’s a pretty cool mod for $29.98, and it will make your build stand out.

More LEGO on Sale on Amazon