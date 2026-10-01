All 20 New LEGO Sets Launching in October 2026: Complete Price & Release List

While the PlayStation set coming out on October 4 is likely to be the big release of the month, LEGO still has plenty in store to keep fans happy. 20 new LEGO kits will be released in October, including several new Pokémon sets, an adorable Wallace & Gromit set, and tons of holiday sets to get you in the mood for Christmas.

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LEGO also has three gift deals running right now that are worth checking out. One is for LEGO Insiders who purchase the Ministry of Magic Collector’s Edition. If you do, you get the Ministry of Magic Phone Booth for free.

The second deal is for customers who buy the enormous The Lord of the Rings Minas Tirith set. This gets you the Grond set for free, which comes with two minifigures. Both of these free sets can only be obtained by making other purchases, so keep that in mind.

The third deal comes as a bonus when you purchase the Executor Super Star Destroyer set that comes out on October 1: Darth Vader’s Lightsaber with its own stand, which ought to look pretty cool on your Star Wars shelf.

While you’re shopping for October releases, it’s also a good idea to check out sets marked for retirement so you don’t miss out on any you want, as aftermarket prices can easily double or triple. There are quite a few on the list, but we recommend Optimus Prime, the Millennium Falcon, and Vincent Van Gogh’s Starry Night.

LEGO Sets Releasing in October

LEGO Marvel Avengers Doomsday Sets

A total of four new Avengers Doomsday sets are on the way on October 4 and range from small and inexpensive to large and time-consuming. The Avengers Doomsday Quinjet is best suited for young builders, as it’s just 433 pieces, and it includes minifigures of Doctor Doom, the Thing, and Captain America. The Avenger Doomsday Heroes and Villain Set would also be ideal for a young builder, with 467 pieces.

We get into more build complexity with the Epic Battle: Avengers: Doomsday Set, which is 846 pieces and features six minifigures to team up against a towering Sentinel. And the largest of the four new releases is the New Avengers Tower, which is 954 pieces and comes with six minifigures.

LEGO Bookstore: Book Nook Set

As a person who becomes 50% happier the moment I step into a bookstore, I cannot say enough about how in love I am with the upcoming Bookstore Book Nook. At 1,690 pieces, it’s an involved build, but there are so many things to love about it. The fact that it folds into a book nook or opens into a larger piece makes it even cooler. It comes out on October 1 and can be pre-ordered now.

LEGO Holiday 2026

In addition to its new advent calendars for the holiday season, LEGO has seven new sets to build as you count down the days. The Holiday Ornament Selection 2 is the simplest, with 179 pieces, and lets you build four very cute ornaments to hang on the tree. There’s also Christmas legend Buddy the Elf, and at 713 pieces, he’s not too challenging to build.

One of the cutest pieces from the new seasonal collection is Santa’s Holiday Countdown, which is already adorable with Santa peeking out of a chimney. It is a more complex build with 873 pieces, but you can adjust it to count down the days to Christmas, making it a decorative piece you’ll look forward to displaying every year.

There are many more to choose from on LEGO’s website, with most shipping on October 1.

Downton Abbey

At 4,711 pieces, Downton Abbey is a truly ambitious build (and obviously for builders 18 and up). It’s a magnificent finished product that can be turned around to reveal detailed rooms on the back, where all your minifigures (13 in total!) can dine, dance, and gossip. It will be released on October 4 and can be pre-ordered now. If you’re a LEGO Insider, you get access on October 1, so it’s worth signing up if you want to get it early.

Executor Super Star Destroyer

The Executor Super Star Destroyer is the largest of the October sets at 6,130 pieces, which sounds about right for a ship that measures 12 miles long. It comes with seven minifigures: Darth Vader, Boba Fett, Dengar, Bossk, IG-88, 4-LOM, and Zuckuss. You’ll also get a stand, a miniature version, a plaque for display, and a scene of the Executor’s Bridge for the minifigures to play in. And don’t forget that customers who purchase the Executor Super Star Destroyer also get Darth Vader’s Lightsaber as a bonus.

LEGO Pokémon Sets

There are two Pokémon sets coming out in October, and both are awesome. The Iconic Trainer Moments Poké Ball looks great when it’s closed, but opening it reveals a whole world inside. The set comes with five minifigures, including Reveal Red, Picnicker, Professor Oak, Eevee, and Pikachu. At 2,386 pieces, it’s a beefy build.

The Up-Scaled Red Minifigure stands 10 inches tall and would be such a fun addition to any Pokémon collection. At 930 pieces, he’s a challenging build, but still suitable for builders ten years old and up. He’ll be released on October 1.

LEGO Wednesday sets

The goth-loving guys and gals (ahem, me) will swoon for these appropriately gloomy sets based on the 2022 series Wednesday, both of which release on October 1. Nevermore Academy is 890 pieces, comes with minifigures of Wednesday and Enid Sinclair, and features an open back with several key locations from the show.

The Wednesday Backpack is 401 pieces and screams classy with its black and gray stripes and purple rose detail. It comes with a minifigure of Wednesday and several tiny accessories, including The Thing.

PlayStation

The gaming world loses its collective mind every time LEGO releases a kit based on a classic video game console, and I expect this one to fly off shelves at the speed of light. At 1,911 pieces, it’s designed for builders 18 years of age and up. While it’s slated for an October 4 release, LEGO Insiders get early access starting October 1. I highly recommend signing up for it, as this set is going to be gone in no time.

Wallace & Gromit

I discovered Wallace & Gromit when A Close Shave came out in the ’90s, and I’ve been a fan ever since. The delightful duo is captured in brick form here on their famous red motorcycle and sidecar. At 1,038 pieces, this set is for builders 18 and up and comes from LEGO’s IDEAS line, where fans vote for what set the company creates next.