Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth Is Down to Just $16.99 for Prime Big Deal Days

With Final Fantasy VII: Revelation revealed and coming out next April, Square Enix’s reimagining of the SquareSoft classic RPG is finally nearing completion—and that means it’s a perfect time to put the previous entries in the three-part series on sale.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The most recent of those is Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth, which was originally released in February 2024 for $69.99. Now over two years old, it’s down to $19.99, which is already a great deal. But during Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Day event running October 6-7, you can score the Amazon Edition of the game for $16.99, which is 75% off its original retail price (not to mention $5 cheaper than Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, which is also on sale at Amazon). That, my friends, is a steal.

Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth Amazon Edition (PlayStation 5)

Following the events of Final Fantasy VII Remake, Rebirth continues the story after the party’s first battle with Sephiroth as they journey outside Midgar and through the game’s overworld. If you ever found the events of the original Final Fantasy VII a bit confusing, you’ll see that Square Enix has remedied that problem here, filling in gaps with more story.

Rebirth takes about 50 hours to play through the main story and 80-100 hours if you include side quests and mini-games, so it will keep you busy for quite a while. This Amazon Edition comes with a special bonus: a Final Fantasy VII Rebirth PS5 controller skin with Cloud on the left side of the controller, Sephiroth on the right, and the game’s logo on the touchpad. It’s a nice-looking presentation and makes a solid case for buying this physical version over a digital one.

To get this deal, you’ll need an Amazon Prime account. If you don’t have one already, you can get a free 30-day trial when you sign up for the first time. After that, it’s $14.99 with a monthly plan or $139 annually. Amazon also offers two discounted versions of Prime: Prime for Young Adults, which is for students aged 18-24 and costs $7.49 per month after a 6-month free trial, and Prime Access, which is for eligible government assistance recipients and is $6.99 per month.

Amazon has a ton of other games on sale as well for Prime Big Deal Days. There are some real winners in here, so we’ll share some more picks in case you’re in the mood to add to your cart.

Amazon’s Best Prime Big Deal Days Video Games