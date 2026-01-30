Here Are This Year’s Biggest LEGO Conventions That You Can’t Miss

The only thing LEGO fans like more than showing off their creations is getting together to check out each other’s creations. Luckily, there are plenty of opportunities across the United States for creators, collectors and fans to gather and share in all things brick.

If you’re looking to solidify your calendar and book some travel plans for you and your MOCs while you celebrate International LEGO Day, then check out this list of all of the LEGO-centric conventions and gatherings that should be a part of your itinerary.

Brick Universe

Who: A family owned and operated fan convention that hosts events nationwide throughout the year

Where/When:

Abingdon, VA – February 7

Jacksonville, FL – March 14-15

Rochester, NY – April 25-26

Raleigh, NC – June 27-28

Atlanta Brick Con

Who: A fan-organized event featuring build zones, character meets, guest speakers and more.

Where/When:

Duluth, GA – February 7-8

Brick Convention

Who: Founded by LEGO fan Greyson Riley, the fan convention hosts events nationwide

Where/When:

Topeka, KS – February 21-22

Bristol, TN – March 7-8

Katy, TX – March 14-15

Oklahoma City, OK – March 21-22

Minneapolis, MN – April 11-12

Monroe, LA – April 18-19

Memphis, TN – April 25-26

Johnstown, PA – May 2-3

Mesa, AZ – May 30-31

Orlando, FL – June 6-7

Salem, MA – June 20-21

Midland, TX – July 11-12

Lafayette, LA – July 25-26

St. Louis, MO – August 1-2

Montgomery, AL – August 8-9

Youngstown, OH – August 15-16

Flint, MI – August 22-23

Wilmington, NC – September 12-13

Dallas, TX – October 3-4

Austin, TX – December 5-6

Brickworld

Who: A convention that started in Chicago in 2007, it now hosts events in various cities throughout the year.

Where/When:

Indianapolis, IN – March 14-15

Chicago, IL – June 20-21

BrickFair

Who: A fan convention that hosts Derby racing, a Duplo pit, scavenger hunts and other all ages activities.

Where/When:

Fredericksburg, VA – March 28-29

Oaks, PA – November 7-8

Brick Centric LA

Who: An organization that coordinates conventions and fan meet ups in the Los Angeles area.

Where/When:

Los Angeles, CA – March 20-22

Brick Rodeo

Who: A recognized AFOL (Adult Fan of LEGO) event featuring fan displays, vendors and other activities

Where/When:

Round Rock, TX – July 23-26

BrickCon 2026

Who: The longest-running LEGO fan exhibition in the world, held annually in Seattle, WA.

Where/When:

Seattle, WA – September 12-13

Brick Blast

Who: A fan-organized one-day event in California’s Bay Area.

Where/When:

Santa Clara, CA – August 22

There are other smaller events held throughout the year, such as Brick Days Omaha, so check around your area for venues and other details.