Animal Crossing: New Horizons Nintendo Switch 2 Edition Is Out Now — Here’s What You Get (and How to Upgrade)

Animal Crossing: New Horizons has been a staple of the Nintendo Switch since its 2020 launch, providing players with a much-needed escape into island life during some pretty turbulent times (putting it extremely lightly).

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

And now… the moment has finally arrived. Nintendo has officially released the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition, bringing the cozy life sim to the company’s latest console with some notable improvements. The upgraded version is here as well, and is available right now on Amazon as either a full game physical game or digital code, or a low-cost Upgrade Pack for those who already own the original.

What’s New in the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition

Far from a simple port, the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is a technical upgrade that takes advantage of the console’s capabilities. The most immediate difference you’ll notice is the higher resolution visuals, making your island paradise look more vibrant than ever. Load times have also been significantly reduced, which means less waiting and more playing.

But the improvements go beyond technical enhancements. The new mouse-style Joy-Con controls offer significantly more precision when decorating your island, making furniture placement feel more intuitive. There’s also a clever new Megaphone feature that utilizes the system microphone to help locate wandering villagers – something that would have been incredibly useful in the original version. Perhaps most exciting for social players is the expanded online play, which now supports up to 12 players simultaneously when everyone is running the Switch 2 Edition.

The Switch 2 Edition also comes packaged with the free Update 3.0, which is available to all New Horizons players regardless of which console they’re playing on. This substantial update introduces the long-requested resort hotel content featuring Kapp’n and fully customizable guest rooms that add a whole new dimension to island hospitality.

Quality-of-life improvements abound in this update as well, including the ability to batch craft up to 10 items simultaneously, which is a feature fans have been begging for since launch. You can now also use storage items directly for crafting, eliminating the tedious process of constantly shuffling items in and out of your pockets. And when your decorating experiments go awry, Resetti’s Reset Service allows you to quickly clear decorations without the painstaking item-by-item removal process of the original game.

Full Game vs. Upgrade Pack: Which One Should You Buy?

If you’re new to Animal Crossing or skipped the original Switch version entirely, the full Nintendo Switch 2 Edition is obviously your best bet. However, existingNew Horizons owners face a choice: restart from scratch with the full game, or grab the $4.99 Upgrade Pack that delivers all the technical and multiplayer enhancements without requiring you to rebuy content you already own.

The Upgrade Pack is an especially worthwhile option for players with established islands who don’t want to lose their progress, but still want to take advantage of the Switch 2’s improved capabilities. Both options are available now on Amazon with instant digital delivery, so you won’t have to wait to jump back into the island life.

Why Now Is the Best Time to Return to Your Island

With the Switch 2 launch cycle in full swing and these major gameplay updates breathing new life into New Horizons, there’s never been a better time to dust off your bug net and fishing rod. The game has also received renewed attention through cross-promotional visibility, including the recent LEGO collaboration that brings bricks to ACNH as well.

Whether you’re a dedicated player looking to experience your familiar island with enhanced visuals and gameplay, or a newcomer ready to start your island adventure for the first time, the Nintendo Switch 2 Edition will give you the definitive Animal Crossing experience. Your island paradise awaits… now with faster load times.