Animal Crossing Goes Brick-by-Brick: LEGO Collaboration Hits New Horizons and Living Rooms Simultaneously

In what might be the most adorable crossover event of 2024 (so far…), LEGO and Nintendo are bringing Animal Crossing’s cozy island aesthetic into both the digital AND physical realms. The timing couldn’t be more perfect, with Animal Crossing: New Horizons – Nintendo Switch 2 Edition launching on January 15.

For fans looking to upgrade their island experience while expanding their Animal Crossing collection beyond the screen, this dual-pronged collaboration offers the best of both playful worlds.

LEGO Invades Your Digital Island Paradise

Animal Crossing players are in for a treat with Nintendo’s newly announced LEGO collaboration arriving via the free 3.0 update. The update introduces a treasure trove of LEGO-themed furniture items, from beds and fireplaces to DIY workbenches and arcade machines, all purchasable with Bells through the ever-reliable Nook Shopping terminal.

What makes these in-game items special is how they mirror real LEGO creativity with customization options and color variants. Want that LEGO workbench in blue instead of red? No problem! The update cleverly aligns with the Switch 2 launch, giving players multiple reasons to dive back into their island getaway during what would otherwise be the post-holiday gaming lull.

From Screen to Coffee Table: Official LEGO Animal Crossing Sets

While decorating your digital dwelling with brick-inspired furniture is certainly appealing, Nintendo and LEGO also want you to bring the island home in a much more tangible way. Several official LEGO Animal Crossing sets are available now on Amazon, providing the perfect companion builds while you wait for resources to respawn in-game.

The standout sets include K.K.’s Concert in the Plaza (complete with adorable minifig versions of your favorite performing dog and villager audience members), Isabelle’s House Visit (featuring impeccably detailed interior furnishings), Nook’s Cranny & Rosie’s House (because who doesn’t want to build their own bell-hungry raccoon’s shop?), and the Fly with Dodo Airlines Airport Playset (arrival and departure jingles not included, unfortunately).

With these real LEGO playsets, you can arrange them to create your own custom island layout, much like the game itself. The character minifigs are almost criminally cute, capturing the essence of the game’s distinctive art style… just in physical form.

Switch 2 Edition: Upgrade Options and Enhancements

For those wondering about the Nintendo Switch 2 version, you have options. Existing players can grab the $4.99 Switch 2 Upgrade Pack, while newcomers might want to purchase the full Nintendo Switch 2 Edition outright.

The Switch 2 version brings several exclusive enhancements that might actually justify replanting your island roots, such as significantly faster load times, higher resolution visuals, mouse-style Joy-Con controls for more precise decorating, the new Megaphone feature for locating villagers, and expanded online play options. The digital edition launches January 15, with codes readily available via Amazon for those who prefer immediate gratification.

Whether you’re rebuilding your island from scratch, decorating with LEGO furniture in-game, or constructing brick-built versions of Animal Crossing landmarks for your gaming desk, this crossover is one of the most significant expansions the franchise has seen. With both the physical sets and digital upgrade launching simultaneously, there’s never been a better time to embrace your inner island designer… one brick at a time.