Avatar: The Last Airbender Launches Uncle Iroh's Dream Board Game

Earlier this week we learned that Avatar: The Last Airbender is getting a glorious tabletop RPG from Magpie Games. Avatar: The Last Airbender Uncle Iroh's Dream Board Game is not that RPG, but it might tide you over until it arrives.

In the game you must follow Uncle Iroh's advice and "craft your your own cartoon stories using characters, locations, events, animals, and special item cards". You can "save your favorite written stories as mementos and use the White Lotus tile, Avatar state and Appa tokens to make your story more unique".

Avatar: The Last Airbender Uncle Iroh's Dream Board Game is designed for 3 to 10 players, and each game runs for 15-30 minutes. So you can get a quick Avatar: The Last Airbender fix when you need it. The game is also fairly inexpensive at $19.92 on sale here at BoxLunch.

Board games aren't the only thing that Avatar: The Last Airbender fans have to look forward to. Netflix is working on live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series, though news about the adaptation has been scarce as of late. Fans also had reason to worry after original creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Knoietzko left the project last year citing creative differences.

On the plus side, there was a small update in January that confirmed Netflix is still in pre-production on the Avatar: The Last Airbender series, so it is moving forward - for now at least. You can keep tabs on news from the production (and all things Avatar: The Last Airbender) right here.

For those who are unfamiliar, Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war.

One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the "Avatar," had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more. The Legend of Korra takes place takes place 70 years after the events of its predecessor, following the next Avatar, a young girl named Korra from the Southern Water Tribe.

