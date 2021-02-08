Avatar: The Last Airbender Oh, My Cabbages! Board Game Now Exists

Following the debut of Avatar: The Last Airbender Uncle Iroh's Dream board game last week, we have discovered a second board game in the Avatar lineup that is a true dream come true. That's right, we're finally getting a board game based on everyone's favorite character from the series - the cabbage merchant!

In the Avatar: The Last Airbender Oh, My Cabbages! board game, you can play as Aang, Katara, Zuko or the cabbage merchant. Your goal? "Build your own cabbage empire" by "starting new cabbage stands, mastering the elements, looting coins from your opponents and sending security platypus bears to shut down the competition."

With a plot like that, we're going to go ahead and assume that this is the greatest board game ever made. It's only $16.91 on sale here at Hot Topic, which is an absolute steal. Be warned! You'll never look at cabbages the same way again.

Note that the Avatar: The Last Airbender Oh, My Cabbages! board game is designed for 2 to 6 players and can be played in 30 to 90 minutes. Uncle Iroh's Dream Board Game is also in stock here at Hot Topic for $21.16.

For those who are unfamiliar, Avatar: The Last Airbender was originally created by Michael DiMartino and Bryan Konietzko for Nickelodeon in 2005. The series is set in world people can manipulate the elements of Earth, Water, Fire, and Air, and they lived peacefully in different regions until one of the regions started a world war.

One master who can manipulate all four elements, dubbed the "Avatar," had been able to prevent this war, but disappeared soon after. 100 years later, a new Avatar named Aang awakens and sets out on a journey to master all the elements in order to bring peace to the land once more. The Legend of Korra takes place takes place 70 years after the events of its predecessor, following the next Avatar, a young girl named Korra from the Southern Water Tribe.

