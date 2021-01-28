Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender Shares Update on Production Status

✖

Avatar: The Last Airbender is aa household series at this point, and its legacy continues to thrive to this day. The series has amassed a new generation of fans after Aang made his way to Netflix, and there is more coming for the hero. The streaming service has confirmed plans to adapt Avatar: The Last Airbender into a live-action TV series, but no word has been given on the show since. That is until now, you see.

Recently, Deadline posted a blink-and-miss update on Avatar: The Last Airbender. The drop came in a report about Dan Lin signing a first-look deal with Universal Pictures. The film exc oversees an impressive production firm known as Rideback, and the company is set to assist on Avatar: The Last Airbender. Deadline says the Netflix series is still in pre-production, so fans should not expect consistent updates on the series.

(Photo: Nickelodeon)

After all, the show itself isn't even ready to film. There is no confirmed cast for Avatar: The Last Airbender at this point, and its crew list is just as empty. Fans have been told little to nothing about the live-action series since it was first announced, and that wouldn't be a bad thing under easily circumstances. However, things got sticky for the Netflix project when it was announced the creators of Avatar were exiting the adaptation due to creative differences.

Bryan Konietzko and Michael Dante DiMartino both penned statements regarding their leave last year. The pair did not list any specific conflicts with the creative team, but the two consultants were unhappy with the direction Netflix was taking Avatar: The Last Airbender. Netizens have been wary of the adaptation ever since this conflict went live, and for now, it seems that distrust will carry on until Netflix gives reason to feel otherwise.

What do you make of this new update? Do you have any faith in this adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender or...?