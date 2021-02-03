Avatar: The Last Airbender Is Getting a Tabletop RPG

Avatar: The Last Airbender is returning as a tabletop RPG. Magpie Games has announced a licensing agreement to produce a tabletop RPG based on the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender, with a Core Rulebook being released in February 2022. Two expansions, which will detail Republic City and the Spirit World, are also planned. Players will use "playbooks" to create characters that exist in the world of Avatar: The Last Airbender and Legend of Korra. Magpie Games is the developer of Masks: A New Generation and a tabletop roleplaying game based on the popular board game Root.

The stories of Avatar are so moving for us because they are joyous and heartbreaking,” said Magpie Games CEO Mark Diaz Truman in a press release. “We’re incredibly excited to bring the tales of brave benders and loyal friendships to tabletop roleplaying games; we know so many fans of both series have been waiting years for this moment! We’re also thrilled to have the opportunity to work with Asian designers like James Mendez Hodes to bring the world of Avatar Aang and Avatar Korra to life in a way that’s true to the authentic, diverse spirit of both shows.” Hodes is a well-known TTRPG designer whose past work includes cultural consulting with a number of clients ranging from Wizards of the Coast to Fantasy Flight Games.

Although Avatar: The Last Airbender and its sequel Avatar: The Legend of Korra ended back in 2014, the franchise has continued on through a critically acclaimed line of graphic novels. Netflix is also developing a live-action series based on Avatar: The Last Airbender, but updates on that series has been scarce since the original creators Michael Dante DiMartino and Bryan Knoietzko announced they were departing their roles as consultants on that adaptation last year.

More news about the upcoming Avatar: The Last Airbender TTRPG will likely be announced in the coming months. We'll provide additional coverage about the new game when news is available.