Baby Yoda Disney Parks Crocs Are Now Available Online

With the second season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian now streaming on Disney+, your obsession with The Child (aka Baby Yoda) is about to be rekindled. Disney knows it, which is why they've launched a bunch of new Baby Yoda toys for the holidays and brought their Disney Parks exclusive Baby Yoda Crocs online for everyone to enjoy.

These Star Wars Crocs feature a Baby Yoda Jibbitz Charm on a pair of silver clogs. Pretty basic, but Baby Yoda really pops on the silver background. Besides, Crocs launched that Baby Yoda Jibbitz charm separately and it sold out in the blink of an eye. Grabbing this pair here at shopDisney for $54.99 seems to be the only way to get the official charm at this point.

Again, these Crocs were originally exclusive to Walt Disney World but can now be had online in unisex sizes that range from 2 to 13. They were fully stocked at the time of writing, but that probably won't last long. You can shop more of Disney's Star Wars: The Mandalorian collection right here.

One of the other new items that you'll see in Disney's The Mandalorian collection is Mattel's The Child (aka Baby Yoda) Real Moves Plush, which was released earlier this week for Mando Monday. It's an 11-inch remote-controlled plush figure that features realistic motions, authentic sounds from the show, and four different play modes.

Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Real Moves Plush is a Disney exclusive that's available here at shopDisney for $69.99. You can see it in action right here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.