Remote-Controlled Baby Yoda Plush Is the Star of Mando Monday

Mattel is upping the ante on Star Wars: The Mandalorian merch with The Child (aka Baby Yoda) Real Moves Plush for Mando Monday. It's an 11-inch remote-controlled plush figure that features realistic motions, authentic sounds from the show, and four different play modes. It's probably as close to having a living, breathing Baby Yoda as you'll ever get. Well, maybe until the merch wave from Season 3 arrives.

As you'll see in the video above, the Baby Yoda Real Moves Plush is controlled with a wrist-mounted device that also enables a "Follow Me" mode. Indeed, Baby Yoda can stay by your side and even play a game of hide and seek that it can't lose (unless you're out of range of the battery-powered Force).

It also seems as though Baby Yoda's ear, head, and arm movements are authentic to the character. Mattel even replicated Baby Yoda's adorable little shuffle.

Mattel did a great job with the sculpt and outfit for Baby Yoda as well. It looks as though they refined the design a bit when compared to the 11-inch plush that they released last year. The RC version also includes a metal Mandalorian pendant that can be removed and worn separately.

Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Real Moves Plush will be available to pre-order here at shopDisney for $59.99 beginning at 1pm PST (4pm EST) today, October 26th - the page won't be live until that time. Note that shopDisney is offering an exclusive lithograph with the purchase of the plush for a limited time. Mattel's previously released 11-inch Baby Yoda plush is available on Amazon for $17.99.

Keep in mind that Hasbro will release a new version of their animatronic Baby Yoda with a carrier here at shopDisney at the same time as Mattel's plush. You can check out more of Disney's Star Wars: The Mandalorian Mando Monday releases right here via our master list.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 debuts on Disney+ this Friday, October 30th. It can't get here fast enough. During a recent interview, executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season - including details about Baby Yoda.

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," Favreau explained. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show." Adds Filoni, "Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy."

