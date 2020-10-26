Remote-Controlled Baby Yoda Plush Is the Star of Mando Monday

By Sean Fallon

Mattel is upping the ante on Star Wars: The Mandalorian merch with The Child (aka Baby Yoda) Real Moves Plush for Mando Monday. It's an 11-inch remote-controlled plush figure that features realistic motions, authentic sounds from the show, and four different play modes. It's probably as close to having a living, breathing Baby Yoda as you'll ever get. Well, maybe until the merch wave from Season 3 arrives.

As you'll see in the video above, the Baby Yoda Real Moves Plush is controlled with a wrist-mounted device that also enables a "Follow Me" mode. Indeed, Baby Yoda can stay by your side and even play a game of hide and seek that it can't lose (unless you're out of range of the battery-powered Force).

Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Real Moves Plush

It also seems as though Baby Yoda's ear, head, and arm movements are authentic to the character. Mattel even replicated Baby Yoda's adorable little shuffle.

Mattel did a great job with the sculpt and outfit for Baby Yoda as well. It looks as though they refined the design a bit when compared to the 11-inch plush that they released last year. The RC version also includes a metal Mandalorian pendant that can be removed and worn separately.

Star Wars The Mandalorian The Child Real Moves Plush will be available to pre-order here at shopDisney for $59.99 beginning at 1pm PST (4pm EST) today, October 26th - the page won't be live until that time. Note that shopDisney is offering an exclusive lithograph with the purchase of the plush for a limited time. Mattel's previously released 11-inch Baby Yoda plush is available on Amazon for $17.99.

Keep in mind that Hasbro will release a new version of their animatronic Baby Yoda with a carrier here at shopDisney at the same time as Mattel's plush. You can check out more of Disney's Star Wars: The Mandalorian Mando Monday releases right here via our master list.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 debuts on Disney+ this Friday, October 30th. It can't get here fast enough. During a recent interview, executive producers Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni teased what fans can expect from the upcoming season - including details about Baby Yoda.

"The new season is about introducing a larger story in the world," Favreau explained. "The stories become less isolated, yet each episode has its own flavor, and hopefully we’re bringing a lot more scope to the show." Adds Filoni, "Everything gets bigger, the stakes get higher, but also the personal story between the Child and the Mandalorian develops in a way I think people will enjoy."

