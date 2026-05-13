Beyblade Reveals All The Details On Beyblade X Grand Prix, And Here’s What You Need To Compete (Exclusive)

Beyblade fans will have the chance to put their skills to the test and compete at the Amazon-hosted Beyblade X Grand Prix tournament in Bangkok later this year, but to make it to the big event, Bladers will compete in a series of qualifiers across the United States and Canada. To help you get prepared, we’ve got all of the exclusive details on the qualifier events and the Grand Prix in one handy place, and you can get all of the details below.

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Hasbro and Amazon are teaming up for the Beyblade X Grand Prix, which will also feature support from ADK Emotions NY Inc. and T-Licensing Inc. The competition will begin with qualifiers in Canada on July 25th at Vaughan Mills, with four more qualifiers happening across the United States throughout August. The Canada Grand Prix will take place on August 29th, while the United States Grand Prix will take place on September 5th, and you can find all of the dates and locations below.

Qualifier CAN July 25 Toronto, Ontario Vaughan Mills Qualifier U.S. August 1 East Rutherford, NJ American Dream Qualifier U.S. Date TBA Florida Location TBA Qualifier U.S. August 15 Dallas, TX Galleria Dallas Qualifier U.S. Date TBA Orange County, CA Location TBA CAN Qualifier & Grand Prix CAN August 29 West Edmonton, Alberta West Edmonton Mall U.S. Qualifier & Grand Prix U.S. September 5 Minneapolis, MN Mall of America Rotunda

Everything You Need to Know Before The Qualifiers

Participants of the qualifiers can also enjoy free play throughout the event, and there will be on-site registration. Competition is split into dedicated sessions for 8 to 12 and ages 13 and up, with 8 to 12 competing in morning sessions and ages 13 and up competing in afternoon sessions. Awards will be presented at the conclusion of each bracket, and while a few of the locations haven’t been revealed yet, you can follow the Grand Prix information page right here for up-to-date information as those are confirmed.

Bladers will be using Hasbro’s Beyblade X tops to compete, and if you are looking for the perfect sets to pick up before the Qualifiers, there are three that Hasbro is spotlighting. The first is the Beyblade X Sneak Attack Battle Set, which gets you everything you need to compete. You get the Beystadium, 2 right-spinning tops, and 2 ripcord launchers, and the Beystadium also features a rail that pops up unexpectedly for a sneak attack that can immediately shake things up. The Beyblade X Sneak Attack Battle Set retails for $54.99 and is set to be released on July 15th, 2026.

The next set is the Beyblade X Rocket Griffon H UX Infinity Starter Pack Set, which gets one competitor everything they need to start, except for the Beystadium. UX Infinity Tops include hidden features that can shift the battle in your favor, including a blade that splits in 2, with 1 blade to attack and the other blade to defend. The Beyblade X Rocket Griffon H UX Infinity Starter pack retails for $12.99 and releases on July 15th, 2026.

Last but not least is the Beyblade X Left Spin String Launcher Set, which features a Meteoroid Dragoon 3-70J left spin Takara Tomy-designed Beyblade X top. The Beyblade X Meteoroid Dragoon 3-70 J Left Spin String Launcher set retails for $24.99 and releases on June 15th, 2026.

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