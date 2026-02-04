Hasbro and Legendary Step Into The Ring With ‘Street Fighter’ Toys Ahead of New Movie

I love when a movie rollout comes with something you can hold, and you are about to get that chance. On February 2, 2026, Hasbro announced a licensing partnership with Legendary Entertainment in Pawtucket, Rhode Island. As a result, the upcoming live-action Street Fighter film and its characters are set to jump from the theater to your shelf.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Hasbro And Legendary Bring Street Fighter Characters From Screen To Shelf

I am looking at a collaboration built to extend the film beyond the big screen, because you are getting a line of action figures, toys, and collectibles tied to Legendary’s live-action Street Fighter movie. I also see a global push baked into the plan, since the goal is to put these characters into fans’ hands worldwide through retail.

Additionally, Hasbro is not walking into this franchise cold. You get a direct callback to the arcade era of Street Fighter II: The World Warrior, since Hasbro previously released action figures, vehicles, and playsets that helped move those characters from the arcade into homes around the world. So when Hasbro frames this as a return, I understand why, and you can too.

Tim Kilpin, President of Toy, Licensing, and Entertainment at Hasbro, says, “Returning to Street Fighter is more than a collaboration, it’s a homecoming.” He also points to experience from the Street Fighter II era as the reason Hasbro can honor the past while still delivering new products that capture the spirit, style, and energy fans have embraced for decades. Meanwhile, Amber Sheppo, SVP of Consumer Products and Partnerships at Legendary, set the tone from the film side while saying Legendary is “thrilled to partner with Hasbro” and wants fans to engage with the full Street Fighter universe both in theaters and at home.

The roadmap is intentionally not fully revealed yet, because Hasbro says more information will be shared in the coming months. Finally, you get a clear reminder of what the toys are tied to, since the film is based on Capcom’s globally successful video game franchise and features a massive cast that includes Noah Centineo as Ken, Andrew Koji as Ryu, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, Joe “Roman Reigns” Anoai as Akuma, David Dastmalchian as M. Bison, Cody Rhodes as Guile, Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson as Balrog, Jason Momoa as Blanka, Vidyut Jammwal as Dhalsim, and many more.

What You Should Watch For Next

We’ll keep an eye on the updates Hasbro promises in the coming months. We’ll let you know as soon as they are available. Then, when the movie arrives, you can choose how to celebrate, because you will be able to take the “Street Fighter” experience off the screen and into your collection.

‘Street Fighter’ Toys You Can Shop Right Now

While you wait for the upcoming releases, you can grow (or start!) your “Street Fighter” toy collection now with these from Jada Toys: