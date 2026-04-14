New Nostalgia-Fueled Streaming Service Announced

Nostalgia has been a big part of the entertainment world for longer than fans can remember, with countless franchises making comebacks and/or releasing brand new series to retread old ground. Keeping this in mind, it should come as no surprise that some streaming services have been capitalizing on this fact. Platforms like Hulu, Netflix, HBO Max, Disney+, and more have been resurrecting old series and films, with one new streaming service set to bring back animated and live-action classics alike. Hasbro has been bringing more of its projects to the screen in recent years, and now, the company is creating a streaming service of its own.

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Earlier this week, Hasbro announced that it will be launching “Hasbro Legends” in the future, housing some of the company’s classic series for free under one roof. Specifically, the platform has announced that properties such as Transformers, G.I. Joe, My Little Pony, Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers, Jem And The Holograms, and more are a part of this streaming umbrella. Hasbro Legends is planning to reach over seventy million homes, according to Hasbro’s new press release. With streaming services like Tubi and Pluto TV seeing major success thanks to an advertisement-based revenue stream, it makes sense that more platforms would emerge in a similar vein.

Hasbro’s Streaming Premiere

Hasbro

To help promote this new streaming platform, Get After It Media, the company that Hasbro will be teaming up with, shared commentary from its Co-President, Otto Padron, “This is what happens when my inner kid/fan takes over, and I love it. We are beyond thrilled to team up with Hasbro. I grew up with G.I. Joe and Power Rangers, and now we get to bring these legendary brands to broadcast television at scaled.”

On top of GAIM’s input, Senior Vice President of Content Distribution & Digital at Hasbro Entertainment, Yannick Ferrero, confirmed what Hasbro Legends is looking to achieve: “Our focus is on meeting audiences where they are and how they consume content today. With Hasbro Legends, we’re bringing our brands to broadcast at scale, reaching new audiences and creating opportunities for partners across linear and digital platforms.”

Paramount, the studio that is responsible for creating Transformers and G.I. Joe films in the past, is looking to smash these two movie franchises together. In 2024, the studio confirmed that the crossover is in development, which was hinted at in the previous Transformers film, Rise of the Beasts. On top of this live-action project, these two universes are set to collide in the animated universe as Robert Kirkman’s Energon Universe is set to create a series of its own. Arriving from Skybound Entertainment, the upcoming series has plenty of material to pull from as the comic book line has released quite a few issues for both titles, as it receives critical and reader acclaim.

What do you think of this free Hasbro streaming service set to take the screen by storm? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!

Via Hasbro Entertainment