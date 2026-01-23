Donkey Kong Country Returns HD Is On Sale Right Now, Just As Dixie Kong Makes Her Debut

Nintendo’s beloved barrel-blasting gorilla is swinging onto the Switch with a discount that’s hard to ignore. Donkey Kong Country Returns HD is currently 17% off on Amazon, dropping from its regular $59.99 price tag to a more appealing $49.99. The timing is great as well, as this deal coincides with the recent addition of Dixie Kong as a playable character via a free update.

Want more like this? Get the latest drops, ratings, reviews, and more with the ComicBook Gear Review newsletter — straight to your inbox.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Deal Overview: Save $10 on One of Switch’s Premier Platformers

Amazon’s current $49.99 pricing is a solid $10 savings on what has quickly become one of the Switch’s standout platformers. The discount includes free shipping options (depending on your Prime membership status), and the game has already earned “Amazon’s Choice” status thanks to consistently high customer ratings.

This isn’t just a straight port of the 2010 Wii classic, though. The HD remaster brings the challenging side-scrolling adventure into sharper focus while maintaining the pixel-perfect platforming that made the original so beloved. For Nintendo first-party titles, which typically maintain their value for years, a 17% discount is a really good deal.

What You’re Getting in Donkey Kong Country Returns HD

The core package delivers an impressive 80 levels spread across nine distinct worlds, each filled with the series’ signature barrel-blasting, mine cart-riding, and rocket barrel-boosting action. This HD version includes all the additional content from the 3DS port, giving players even more banana-collecting challenges to overcome.

Visually, the game shines on Switch with crisp HD visuals that bring the lush jungle environments and creative enemy designs to life with greater detail than ever before. Performance is rock-solid throughout, so that when you miss a jump, it’s on you… not the game. Sorry.

The local two-player co-operative mode is also one of the game’s highlights, letting one player control Donkey Kong while the other takes command of Diddy Kong. It’s perfect for parents looking to team up with younger players or friends wanting to tackle the campaign together on the same couch.

The recent free update also adds in Dixie Kong as a playable character. Her signature Helicopter Spin ability allows players to hover briefly after jumping, providing extra distance and more forgiving platforming for some of the game’s more challenging sequences.

Dixie’s movement abilities change how you can approach many of the game’s trickier sections, adding a new way to experience the entire campaign. The fact that Nintendo has added such a substantial gameplay option at no additional cost makes the current Amazon discount even more appealing.

Who Should Grab This Deal

This discounted package is ideal for platformer enthusiasts who somehow missed the original Wii release, parents looking for a challenging-yet-accessible co-op experience for family game nights, and longtime Kong fans who want to revisit the adventure with better visuals and the new Dixie Kong gameplay option.

The difficulty curve is balanced to be challenging enough to satisfy experienced players, while being accessible to newcomers. With its current price drop and the added value of the Dixie Kong update, there’s never been a better time to add this platforming classic to your Switch library.