GameStop Unveils Black Friday 2020 Deals, PS5 and Xbox Series X Availability

GameStop has shown their hand with regard to Black Friday 2020 deals, and have revealed their plans for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S restocks. Let's break it down...

GameStop's Black Friday Countdown sale will begin on November 14th and run through November 21st. It will feature deals on PC gaming bundles and accessories, as well as games from Nintendo, PlayStation, and Xbox. The Countdown sale will be followed by a Black Friday Early Deals event which will run from November 22nd to November 25th.

Finally, GameStop will get into their big Black Friday deals online starting on November 25th at 6pm PST (9pm EST) and in-store on Black Friday proper - November 27th. The deals will run through November 29th.

GameStop's Black Friday 2020 Gaming Deals

You can preview GameStop's Black Friday 2020 ad right here. Some of the PlayStation and Xbox highlights include Avengers ($26.99), Watch Dogs Legion ($32.99), Madden NFL21 ($26.99), Star Wars Squardrons ($16.99), and Ghost of Tsushima ($39.99). You'll also find tons of deals on controllers, headsets, and other accessories for both console and PC gamers.

As for the Nintendo Switch, you'll be able to score 50% off select Nintendo Switch games and grab a new Nintendo Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 3 months of Nintendo Switch Online for $299.99.

GameStop's Black Friday Deals on Collectibles

GameStop will also offer Black Friday deals on collectibles like Buy 1 Get 1 60% off all trading cards, Fantastic Four Venomised Funko Mystery Box ($19.99), All regularly priced t-shirts for $9, Pokémon Legends of Johto Collection trading cards box ($24.99), Buy 2 Get 1 Free Funko Pops ($11.99), and all Ugly Christmas Sweaters ($24.99).

GameStop PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S Black Friday:

GameStop notes that they will have the new PS5 and Xbox X|S consoles available for purchase on Black Friday in-store only with limited stock. However, the fine print notes that all stores will have a minimum of two of each console per store with a limit of one console per customer. That said, you might want to call ahead at your local store to get the specifics.

Note that Walmart has specified exactly when you'll be able to grab both consoles online during their respective launch days. Best Buy will also have both consoles in stock in limited quantities online. Even with the bots, it seems as though you're more likely to snag a new console this way than fighting the crowds at GameStop during a pandemic on Black Friday - especially if the stock could be as low as two of each console per store.

