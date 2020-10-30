Best Buy Black Friday Sale to Include PS5 & Xbox Series X Restock

✖

If you’re one of many that hasn’t been able to get a PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X pre-order secured, Best Buy may be able to help you out with that soon. The retailer’s Black Friday ad dropped recently and included some information on the video game sales it’ll be conducting during the holiday shopping spree. That ad mentioned that the Xbox Series X, the Xbox Series S, and the PlayStation 5 would all be available around Black Friday along with accessories for each of the consoles.

The portion of the ad dedicated to video games split the deals up into sections for PlayStation, Nintendo, and Xbox. Under the PlayStation section, it lists the PlayStation 5 which indicates we’ll see more of those consoles during the Black Friday rush. The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S are similarly shown under their respective sections.

There are a few details worth noting about the Black Friday ad though. The ad notably only shows the PlayStation 5 console while leaving out the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition. There’s always the chance that console could get restocked as well, but if you’re looking for the cheaper discless option this Black Friday, there’s no guarantee you’ll find it here. For all three consoles featured in the ad, disclaimers say that the consoles won’t be available in the store which means you’ll have to buy them online.

The obvious disclaimer of “limited quantities” applies to all as well, so there’s a good chance these will sell out as soon as pre-orders for them open. Because they’re being ordered online and not in store, you also won’t be getting one from this restock on Black Friday itself which means your next-gen gaming will be even more delayed. That’s not exactly a reassuring deal considering how many people are going to be prepared to hunt for consoles on Black Friday, but it’s better than nothing considering nothing is what a lot of people have right now. Pre-orders for all the consoles were gone as quickly as they started and have only blipped back into stock briefly every now and then before disappearing just as quickly.

The Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S release on November 10th while the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition release on November 12th.

