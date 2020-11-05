PS5 and Xbox Series X Launch: Here's When They'll Be In Stock at Walmart

(Photo: Sony)

The Xbox Series X is set to launch on November 10th followed by the PlayStation 5 on November 12th, and there will be restocks at various retailers on those dates. These retailers include Walmart, who have been kind enough to specify exactly when you can try your luck at scoring a PS5, PS5 Digital Edition, and the Xbox Series X / S.

If you're going after the PlayStation 5, you'll have four chances to score the console at Walmart: 12pm EST, 3pm EST, 6pm EST, and 9pm EST. Naturally, the stock will be extremely limited and an influx of bots will undoubtedly make things worse. Still, you might get lucky. Just keep in mind that you won't be able to get a PS5 in a physical store on launch day. Links: PS5 at Walmart / PS5 Digital at Walmart

As for the Xbox Series X and S, you'll have a chance to order the consoles here at Walmart starting at 12pm EST on November 10th Links: Xbox Series X at Walmart / Series S at Walmart.

Note that Best Buy is expected to open up fresh orders for the PS5 and Xbox consoles during their month-long Black Friday sales event. They haven't specified exactly when the consoles will be available, but we have to assume that they'll have some stock available for launch day. We expect that this will be true of other retailers as well, so keep tabs on the following links:

PlayStation 5:

Xbox Series X/S:

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.