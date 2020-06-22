Hello Kitty and Igloo Launch Cute Limited Edition Playmate Coolers

Sanrio has been collaborating on Hello Kitty projects that range from Dr. Martens to My Hero Academia, so the fact that they've partnered with Igloo on a collection of coolers should come as no surprise. The collection includes two cute and colorful 4 quart Playmate Mini and 7 quart Playmate Pal designs that are ideal for picnics or summer trips.

Pre-orders for the Hello Kitty coolers are live here at Igloo.com for $29.99 and $39.99. The Playmate Mini design is lunchbox-sized while the Playmate Pal can hold up to 9 12oz cans. Again, these are limited edition releases, so once they're gone they're gone for good.

On a related note, Sanrio's Hello Kitty and tech case-maker CASETiFY recently collaborated on two capsule collections featuring adorable accessories that are compatible with the iPhone, Apple Watch, AirPods 1/2, AirPods Pro, MacBooks, iPads, and more.

First up we have the food-themed Mini Mart Collection, which features special edition Floaty Cases, fruit sticker and milk case-style designs and more. The Signature Collection features classic designs such as ​her red bow, blue jumper, and LBW (little black whiskers) on tons of accessories.

Interested parties should head on over to CASEiTIFY's Hello Kitty page to grab the items. There are iPhone cases, charging pads, Apple Watch bands, and more. There's even a Hello Kitty UV sanitizer for anyone that's interested in adorable germ killing for their smartphone in the midst of a pandemic.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.